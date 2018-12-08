Is it a unicycle? Or do you call it a one wheeled motorcycle? A monocycle?

Hector Garcia bought this rare electric one wheel for $2,500 and said it’s one of two in the entire country. It rides like a motorcycle, but has self-balancing features like a typical unicycle and isn’t easy to ride at first. It charges in about two hours, but can hit some serious speeds.

“I’ve taken it up to 15 miles an hour. But you can take it all the way to 50 miles an hour,” he said. ”

The monocycle, as he calls it, is not easy to ride and requires serious skill. He’s already fallen off it twice, he said.

“This thing is not for amateurs, it takes a professional to ride it,” Garcia said.