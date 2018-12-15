At last, another lesbian bar in the Mission

Deprived of a dedicated watering hole since the closing of The Lexington Club in 2015, San Francisco lesbians just got Christmas before Christmas. Jolene’s Bar opens this weekend at the corner of Harrison and 16th Street (the old Dear Mom’s spot), with a promise of an experience with deep roots in the underground nightlife scene.

Owned by namesake Jolene Linsangan, Ashleigh Wilson and Shannon Amitin, the bar will open tonight at 9 p.m. with the relaunch of popular pop-up lesbian party UHAUL SF. The official ribbon-cutting ceremony is Saturday, Dec. 15 at 4 p.m., followed by a marathon party until 2 a.m., to be repeated on Sunday.

“Every single day queer people go through something in their day-to-day lives that make them feel uncomfortable,” the trio wrote on their Instagram account. “When you walk into our doors you will be safe with us.”

For those who think young

If Jolene’s does not quite do it for you, Make-Out Room (3225 22nd St.) is hosting the dirty child of their ’90s-themed Debaser party and indie bash. Last Nite — like The Strokes song— intends to revive the early 2000s, when garage rock, dance punk and electroclash came together to make America dance again. Way back when guitars were still a fixture of mainstream music!

You know you are old when your music becomes retro. We cannot help with that, but this event just might.

Giveaway time

John O’Connell High and and All-In SF are joining forces for their fourth annual toy giveaway, to be held at the school (2355 Folsom St.) Saturday, Dec. 15 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The initiative is expected to disseminate up to 300 toys, and anyone who attends is urged to bring one. Students will serve coffee and do face-painting on-site. In addition to toys, the needy will also get haircuts and food.

Grand finale at Mission Cultural Center

The Mission Cultural Center for Latino Arts is presenting its End of Semester Show, where teachers and students will showcase the diverse classes held at the center. Classes participating include: La Orquesta Del Barrio, Kid’s Drumming, Capoeira, Ballet, Mixtiso Dance, and an exhibit by students of Mission Grafica. The event will take place at the center (2868 Mission St.) Saturday 15, from 3 to 5:30 p.m.