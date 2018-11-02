Women’s building wins big

Thanks to your votes, the Women’s Building will get to replace 54 of its 108-year-old windows. The nonprofit came second place in the Partner in Preservation national contest, and that comes with a $160,000 award. In the end, the Women’s Building received 96,120 of 1,072,316 total votes. The Women’s building was among 11 sites to receive an award.

Rain?

The San Francisco Public Utilities Commission will be dropping pallets of sandbags to the intersection of 17th and Folsom this Saturday. You can also pick up sandbags at the SF Public Works yard, 2323 Cesar Chavez (at Kansas/Marin St.), Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“We are in the rainy season and expecting rain in the next few days!” reads a press release by the commission.

And yet, the weather forecast says clear skies this weekend and all next week. Stock up! Sand doesn’t go bad.

San Francisco Independent Film Fest

From Nov. 9 – 11, Alamo Drafthouse will feature dozens of independently made short films as part of its indie shorts series. Details and tickets here.

Mission Local wins three awards — launches donation drive

In case you missed it, Mission Local is the proud recipient of three awards from the Society of Professional Journalists in the categories of breaking news, ongoing coverage, and community journalism. The wins coincide with the launch of our Newsmatch campaign. Mission Local is trying to raise $25,000 to continue our fierce, independent reporting on the Mission and elsewhere. Donate here.

In other news…

The Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a capped eating and drinking establishments in the neighborhood at 167. Right now, the Mission has 143 of such establishments. In addition, commercial spaces are not allowed to merge resulting in more than 1,500 square feet of space. And small breweries and taprooms will not be allowed to sell hard liquor. The San Francisco Business Times has more.

San Francisco’s first Navigation Center — the15th and Mission site that provided more supportive services to its occupants than a mere shelter — closed down on Wednesday. It will be razed to make way for a 155-unit affordable housing development. Read more in the Examiner.