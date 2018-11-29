The Mission High School football team will play for the San Francisco section title this Friday at 5 p.m. against undefeated Lincoln. Despite their 6-4 record — including a prior 29-15 loss to the Mustangs on Oct. 12 — the Mission Bears are confident they will come out with the victory at Kezar Stadium.

"Our record says we're not supposed to be here," said first-year coach Tobias Whitley, who was able to lead the team this far despite actually having to forfeit the opening game due to a lack of players. "But we've been building up to this moment. We don't care about being undefeated in the regular season, but in the playoff season."

An admirer of Lincoln's discipline on the field, Whitley will bet on a straightforward game by his Bears, "without many gimmicks," and keeping turnovers to a minimum.

Listen more from the coach here, and meet the players below.