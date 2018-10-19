Precita Eyes eyes $20K grant

Precita Eyes received a $20,000 grant from AT&T to paint a new mural on the side of Impact Hub at 15th and Mission.

The mural, titled Innovative Resistance — a depiction of the Mission District and its most important issues — was drafted by 23 students ages 16 to 24 from various high schools around the neighborhood, as well as City College of San Francisco, as part of the Precita Eyes Urban Youth Arts program.

Work on the mural is underway; the scaffolding went up at Impact Hub on Thursday.

This bit of news was delivered at Precita Eyes Monday morning, where founder Susan Cervantes, Supervisor Hillary Ronen, and AT&T spokeswoman Cammy Blackstone celebrated with an oversized ceremonial check.

Ronen worked with AT&T to secure the grant. She said AT&T learned about Precita Eyes during a controversy that began when the Board of Supervisors voted in 2014 to require AT&T to put artwork on its many internet boxes throughout the city.

She mentioned at a hearing regarding the boxes that the Mission is “a community known for our murals and large communal art projects — that that would be more meaningful than individual small pieces on boxes.”

So AT&T approached the supervisor and said it was interested in helping fund a communal art project. “They asked if I knew any organizations,” Ronen said. “And I said, ‘Yes, I do — Precita Eyes!’”

Bienvenue, Bon Voyage!

A new project from the creators of the acclaimed cocktail bar Trick Dog opened this week on Valencia Street. Bon Voyage!, located in the former Slanted Door space (584 Valencia Street), brings to Valencia Street a “world traveler” theme with adventure, safari motifs. The drink menu features a eclectic selection of “slings,” “Collinses,” and unclassifiable cocktails. And it offers a (quite pricey) Chinese food menu. D’accord.

SFPD arrest murder suspects

Police this week announced a pair of arrests in connection with the Oct. 8 shooting death of 25-year-old Anthony Patton in front of a Catholic church-owned building at 19th and Capp streets.

Mission Station officers last Thursday arrested 20-year-old Reno Ramos of Antioch, and 27-year-old Joe Nunezdosangos for homicide.

Booze may lose in the Mission

The Planning Commission on Thursday rubber-stamped a new set of restrictions on drinking establishments in the Mission District. If approved by the Board of Supervisors, a set of amendments to the city’s planning code would cap the number of bars allowed in the Mission to 167, and brewpubs would be barred from opening up in the area entirely. Read more from the Examiner’s Laura Waxmann here.