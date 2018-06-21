Pride Weekend: Dolores Park is central, but here are some staff recommendations for food

Transgender March – Friday, 11 -8 in Dolores Park

Dyke March – Saturday 5 p.m. in Dolores Park but it is really and all-day park day.

All of our restaurant reviews are here, but here are some quick recommendations for food and random entertainment.

Mission Pie: Most people go there for the pie, but try the walnut scones and the vegan stew. The latter makes you feel oddly virtuous, even if you also eat a piece of pie. 2901 Mission St at 25th. Lydia Chavez

La Taqueria: Perfect chicken tacos. 2889 Mission St. (near 25th) LC

La Taqueria also has the perfect vegetarian tacos. Charlotte Silver

And, the whole idea of perfect (or not) started with Tartine Bakery’s bread at 18th and Guerrero or 18th and Alabama – get a loaf, buy some butter and you’ve got yourself a meal for the day. LC

Ice cream at any one of the Mission’s many ice cream producers. Here is a map. You can’t go wrong. LC

MIXT for salads at 901 Valencia, but share one. They are huge — one salad is enough for two people. LC

Walk further east on 20th Street and you’ll run into a block of a couple of favorites — Salumeria for salads and sandwiches, especially if you get to sit outside; and Trick Dog. Everyone goes there for the fancy drinks, but give me a gin and tonic and an order of their french fries and I’m happy. LC

Arinell Pizza at 509 Valencia is the only pizza place my New York family considers “good enough” Delicious, thin-crust pizza made by properly surly and/or indifferent staff — plus late, late hours. Here’s a video of the scene there. Joe Eskenazi

It’s the conventional choice, but there’s a reason all those people are lined up outside El Farolito at 2779 Mission (Mission at 24th). The burritos are roughly half the size of the Goodyear blimp and this place is open until 3 a.m. — the perfect spot to eat off a hangover. JE

If you’re from the East Coast or Los Angeles, you know from Jewish deli. And you should also know that there isn’t much of it here in San Francisco. Thankfully, we do have Wise Sons at 3150 24th Street. It’s not exactly like bubbe used to make — portions are smaller, food much healthier — but you can’t do better here. JE

In other parts of the country, people eat tater tots unironically. We haven’t quite managed that in San Francisco, but if you’re looking for a place that nearly pulls it off, there’s Benders at 806 South Van Ness. And if you want tater tots with a punk-laden jukebox, this is really your place. JE

It’s not the most glamorous part of the Mission, and it’s not the most glamorous part of any vacation. But you need to eat and wash. At Grocery Outlet at 1245 South Van Ness you can get your food and soap and napkins (and beer) at low prices and then spend your money elsewhere, on the other places on this list. JE

Monk’s Kettle at 3141 16th Street for any number of beers and a fried chicken sandwich. LC

Or don’t complicate things. Go to Bi-Rite on 18th between Guerrero and Dolores Park, get a bunch of takeout and claim your piece of lawn at Dolores Park. If the line looks long, don’t worry. It is one place in the Mission that keeps a line moving. LC

Rhea’s Deli and Market at 800 Valencia also has good sandwiches as does Turner’s Kitchen at 3505 17th Street. LC

There’s a Pride party on the 23rd at The Chapel and an after party on the 24th at Blondie’s. LC

Also check out El Rio’s Queerly Beloved on Sunday the 24th LC

Right next to the 16th St. BART station is Pancho Villa Taqueria, a Mexican restaurant with a giant menu, delicious aguas frescas, and an “O.K.” salsa bar. LC

For the best breakfast sandwiches in the Mission, and a jazzy morning soundtrack, check out Katz Bagels at 3147 16th Street. Don’t forget to bring cash. Julian Mark

The Mission’s most delicious – and least pretentious – deli sandwiches can be found at the Guerrero Market on the corner of 19th and Guerrero, right on the path to Dolores Park. JM

Looking for something elegant and affordable for dinner — and have an affinity for goulash and European beer? Enough said: Paprika on 24th between Mission and Valencia. JM

Stop into Dog Eared Books at 20th and Valencia. Perfect balance of well-selected used books and new publications. CS

Go to Panchitas #2 at 3091 16th St (at Valencia) for pupusas and all you can eat curtido. CS

If Panchita’s is packed and you still want pupusa, try Balompie Cafe at 3349 18th St at Capp. CS