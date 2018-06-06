Car takes out hydrant at 21st and Folsom, creates waterfall (pics)

An unknown female driver in the wee hours of Monday induced a Jed’s-a-millionaire moment, when she took out the fire hydrant at 21st and Folsom. “It made such a loud noise that everyone in the neighborhood ran outside, expecting to find injured people,” wrote a tipster, “but instead we encountered the soothing sound and fresh breezes of a huge waterfall.”

The driver, per witnesses, claimed she was unhurt. Several firemen were drenched in the course of quelling the three-story torrent of water flowing toward 20th Street.



