What’s with the 16th Street BART escalators?

I used to live near 24th Street and complain – and chronicle – the BART escalators being out there, but now that I live near 16th Street, I can attest to the escalators here being just as lousy.

This one was out for three months, opened a month after the promised April date and is again frozen. When we’ve called about it, the answer is always that the weather and/or feces create mechanical problems. And yes, these stations can be tough – but that’s true of any urban station.

I took the Underground for two years and only once in that time was an escalator out for a day. Do the Brits simply have better escalators? Mechanics?

I guess BART timed the renovation of the second escalator at 16th Street to happen after they were finished with the first. August? Don’t count on it.