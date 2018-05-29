Warriors v. Rockets Game 7: Dia de los Dubs!

Pre-Game: Here comes the sun

After two weeks of fog, wind, thicker fog, and fiercer wind, nature relented. A splendiferous Carnaval weekend followed by a glorious day for Game 7.

Game 7 is a day for metaphysics. Rehearse ritual preparations to engage in imaginary participation. As if the slightest conscious wrinkle in the space-time continuum — the shirt I wear, the pot I smoke, the route I take in my pre-game dog walk — can make a difference.

I hope the Dubs are less anxious.

Although, given their propensity toward complacency, wouldn’t it be better if they were on edge? When the Warriors believe they have a margin of error, they make a lot of errors.

Expect early emotional turmoil, I tell my beating heart. Expect Houston to come out playing maniacal D and hitting impossible 3s.

Expect Chris Paul to pull a Willis Reed, conjuring a magical realism to propel the Rockets.

And then what?

Throughout their championship years, this is only the second time the Dubs have played a Game 7.

As they know from experience, it’s anybody’s game.

First Quarter: Bar San Pancho

Expecting an ugly first quarter, I head to Bar San Pancho for a shot of optimism. On my way, I stop at the K&D Market for a bottle of water. Must keep hydrated during these games if I expect to still be on my feet in the fourth quarter.

One minute into the game, Klay commits two fouls, Kevon Looney one. Then Draymond Green throws the ball away. In case you missed that, he throws it away again.

An auspicious beginning.

The optimism of Bar San Pancho comes with an unexpected twist. Behind me sits a LeBron fan, and he’s rooting for the Rockets. Given the Dubs spend much of the first quarter in the deep freeze, he’s the only one making noise. Oakland bars would never permit such inappropriate cheers.

Doesn’t faze Kevin Durant. He looks like he’s chillin’ on the beach in Maui, smoking Nellie Kush with former Warriors Coach Don Nelson.

Steph Curry is just cold. He finally makes a 3, but so do James Harden and Eric Gordon. One of the interminable blogs I read this morning stated the game would be won by the team that makes more three-point shots.

Houston does slightly better on the 3s, but they miss a lot also. Right now, 3-point shooting’s not the problem.

“We’re getting outhustled!” screams a woman to my right. “Outhustled.”

This sums up the game right now. The Rockets are playing tougher and harder. They have 9 offensive rebounds already pic.twitter.com/LxtBFkkjQU — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) May 29, 2018

The Dubs offense moves like sludge on a summer afternoon. Good shots don’t fall. Bad shots don’t fall. However, unlike Game 6, the Warriors play tight defense. At the end of the quarter, the Rockets only lead 24-19.

Second Quarter: Gestalt

My brother is not with me tonight. He had his chamber music rehearsal or his Chaucer reading group, I can’t remember which.

Who trades KD and Steph Curry for the Wife of Bath?

No one is reading Chaucer at Gestalt, but after the Rockets go off 10-4 over the first 4 minutes, fair-weather fans probably wish they were. Still sunny, still hot in the Mission.

Inside the arena in Houston, cold, dark clouds.

The Rockets are running. Running the Dubs off the court. P.J. Tucker gets another offensive rebound, then another over K.D., who is half a foot taller. WTF. The “Tuckwagon” gets offensive rebounds when surrounded by three or four Dubs. Simply put, that sucks.

Clint Capela (12 PTS) & Eric Gordon (9 PTS) combine for 21 in the 2nd quarter! #Rockets #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/AoFfIwz6XO — NBA (@NBA) May 29, 2018

Clint Capella, the Rockets’ seven-foot center, has been wandering around the Houston tar pits for much of the series. Now they isolate him on 6’3″ Steph Curry, and he turns into a dunking machine.

With five minutes to play in the half, Houston is up 15, and the Dubs call timeout. When time comes back in, Tucker takes the ball away from Klay.

You see the problem.

Houston is pressuring the Warriors into turnovers and bad shots. Steph and Klay drill 3s to keep it close.

But the first half ends with a play that epitomizes the game to this point. With under 5 seconds left, Eric Gordon dribbles the ball the full length of the floor, drives past a stationary Steph, and lays it in at the buzzer.

🚨 Eric Gordon takes it all the way to beat the buzzer! 🚨#Rockets #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/NV1JedtI9U — NBA (@NBA) May 29, 2018

Rockets 54, Dubs 43.

Halftime: Drug Wars

What is going on with KD? In Game 7, with a trip to the Finals at stake, he’s got an anemic 13 points. Better than his mates, but come on! He missed back to back foul shots.

On the corner of Guerrero and 16th, I put forth my KD on LSD theory, but one of the guys hanging around reminds me of Doc Ellis, pitching for the Pittsburgh Pirates on acid in 1970. “He threw a no-hitter.”

You might say KD is doing the same.

Another guy thinks Mike D’Antoni is outcoaching Steve Kerr. “Look at Kerr on the bench,” he says. “The guy’s strung out on painkillers.”

Third Quarter: The 500 Club

After the half, I make a beeline for The 500 Club. The Warriors play much much better when I’m at The 500 Club, so this is my chance to make a difference.

Will the Dubs repeat their blowout 3rd quarter of Game 6?

Maybe. KD and Nick Young bury 3s to bring the Dubs within 5 points.

But like in Game 6, it’s Steph Curry who steps up and takes over. In the last five minutes of the quarter, he scores 14 points.

Steph is ON FIRE! 🔥🔥🔥🔥 14 PTS in the 3rd quarter!#DubNation pic.twitter.com/1AmWTZyHsi — NBA (@NBA) May 29, 2018

No question but that the Dubs defense leads to the Dubs’ offense. They throttle Capella, intercept passes and harass the flagging Rockets into bricking a ton of 3s. The Dubs take the quarter and the lead.

But can they hold on?

I’m staying at The 500 Club.

Fourth Quarter: The 500 Club

Who would have thought the Dubs would find their mojo in an old Mission dive bar?

Klay Thompson opens with a 3.

James Harden responds with a 2.

After Green and Tucker trade turnovers and Curry and Harden trade 2 pointers, Klay nails another 3 to give the Dubs a ten-point lead. But there are still over nine minutes left.

Tucker gets another (!!!) offensive rebound and feeds Capella for an easy one.

Time for KD. With under 8 minutes left, he launches a 30 foot 3 over Harden.

And when Curry hits another 3, The 500 Club begins to sense impending victory. A “Warriors” chant begins.

“Not yet. Don’t jinx us!” warns a woman in a KD jersey. And sure enough, P.J. Tucker nails a 3 from the corner, and Eric Gordon blocks (!!!) a KD layup.

Six minutes left. Dubs call timeout.

A woman throws her arms around my neck and whispers “Warriors” in my ear.

It’s crunch time.

Eric Gordon, looking like the Energizer Bunny in shorts, cuts the lead to 6 with two preposterous layups.

So KD responds with two jump shots and Klay hits a 3. We got this thing.

Four minutes to go and the Dubs start playing “Hack-a-Clint” — fouling Clint Capella to force him to make free throws. It works. He misses.

If I’m Red Auerbach, legendary coach of the Boston Celtics, I’m lighting up a victory cigar after KD’s layup with 3 minutes to go.

Steph ➡ KD ➡ BUCKET! 32 PTS for Durant in the contest!#DubNation 97 | #Rockets 85 3:15 to play in Game 7 on @NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/ZqlJHZUB6q — NBA (@NBA) May 29, 2018

Post-Game: Dubs v. LeBrons Part IV

Steve Kerr’s meds must be working. After the game, he calmly points out that this series between two offensive juggernauts was decided by two elite defenses. “A rock fight,” he called it. Though the Rockets played tough D, the Dubs played off the charts. They held the Rockets under 100 points for five consecutive games. Until this series, the Rockets had scored less than 100 points only 8 times this year.

And eventually, the Warriors found a way to get around those long pesky arms of the Rockets. KD woke up, scoring 21 in the second half.

What did the Dubs win? Another date with the LeBrons from Cleveland, Ohio.

The Dubs will be favored as they should be. But they must be wary. Even with LeBron James on a mythic individual run, the Dubs greatest foil remains their own complacency. The opener, just two days away, has the earmarks of classic “trap game” – at home, after a tough series, against an inferior opponent.

Defense will be key in the Finals and the LeBrons don’t play much defense. And they don’t like to run.

If the Dubs can stay focused on basketball, they win in 4 or 5.

If they turn their attention to the impact of Trump’s trade war on their investments, LeBron will make them pay.