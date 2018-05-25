Warriors v. Rockets Game 5: Dubs give it away

The 500 Club. Another Warriors loss, another drink. Photo by Lydia Chávez

Pre-Game: The Beautiful Game, Part II.

Good news: Draymond Green was named to the NBA’s All-Defensive second team. What? Second team? Green will be seething. Green’s mother will be seething. The Warriors are at their best when the Green family gets pissed off.

This morning, Kerr addressed the media. Rather than repeating the usual sports cliches, Kerr lit into the “idiotic” policy announced by the NFL to muzzle free speech (unless paid for by the Pentagon), and the failure of our cowardly Congress to enact common-sense gun-safety laws in the wake of Santa Fe and other school shootings.

First Quarter: Elixir.

Why not begin tonight at the end the end of the old Mission Plank Road? A touch of old Mission history? It can’t hurt.

I am advised if I buy a margarita, the Dubs are guaranteed to win. How can I refuse? A Warrior win for $6? And I get a margarita! Such a deal!

The Warriors start off the game like they’ve been drinking margaritas. Stumbling, bumbling, crumbling — after nearly four minutes, they have twice as many turnovers as points.

There are seven or eight others at the Elixir, but only three of us watch the game. The guys next to me are heavy into some language I can’t understand, though it sounds familiar. Business English?

Clank. Clank. A bad pass from Draymond Green to … who? Steph’s pass intercepted by Harden. Another bad Green pass. Paging Mother Green!

The Rockets’ pressure defense bottles up the Dubs.

It’s time for KD to come to the rescue!

Now almost every possession is a KD dunk, a KD turnover, a KD foul, a KD miss, a KD make, another KD miss.

Once in a while, another Warrior throws away a pass, travels or misses an open shot. Bring on the Mission Bears!

The guy next to me turns and sums it up. “Sloppiest game I’ve seen since the ’80s.” He’s right. But he’s not watching. Why should he? It’s borderline unwatchable.

In 10 minutes, the Warriors have scored 10 points. Either someone spiked their margaritas, or they’re still in an acid fog from Game 4.

At the end of the quarter, the Houston Rockets 28, the Golden State Durants 17.

Note: that margarita (too sweet) does not come with a money-back guarantee.

Second Quarter: 500 Club.

Another sparse crowd, but they’re into the game. There’s even a guy with a “We Believe” shirt. Ha! Believe what?

To summarize what happened in the first quarter, Steph Curry opens the second quarter with a turnover.

The Rockets play a physical defense, a bullying, in-your-face defense, which bulldogs and bulldozes the Dubs. Causing turnovers.

“Maybe it’s the red,” says the guy at the bar referring to the Rockets’ fans. “You know what the color red does? They should ban it. Maybe the Dubs are seeing red.”

“They’re certainly not seeing the ball,” says the Believer.

“Or the hoop,” says the woman next to him.

Or each other. Klay throws the ball away on the next play. Not to be outdone, Green does the same on the following play.

The Dubs also pick up the D, stealing dribbles and forcing errant passes. Surprisingly, for a team at home, Houston is shooting under 40 percent.

Good defense brings out good (well, better) offense. Dub shots begin to drop. Klay, KD and Steph hit threes.

At the end of a wildly ugly and mildly entertaining half, the score is tied, 45-45.

Third Quarter: The Pork Store.

Hungry, I go to The Pork Store, not because of the food, but because of the two very large HD screens. Four or five people are watching the game.

One of the guys at the bar can’t figure out why more people aren’t out watching the games. Last year, 16th Street was overflowing.

To be fair, last year the weather was better.

So were the Warriors.

Tonight’s Dubs don’t look anything like those Dubs, although they have the same names. Even though shots begin to drop, passes continue to fly awry.

On the other side, Chris Paul heats up. He hits as many threes as KD turnovers.

The lead goes back and forth: Paul buries a three; Klay nails one from deep in the short corner; Eric Gordon connects from downtown; KD forces an ill-advised shot, but gets fouled and sinks two free throws.

A good quarter for the Warriors, but far from dominant. They only lead by one point, but in turnovers, the Dubs are blowing the Rockets away.

Fourth Quarter: 500 Club.

Superstition. I ’m going back to the 500 Club for clutch time, because that’s where the Dubs played their best over the last two games.

A much bigger crowd now. Not the old 500 crowd I remember — or think I remember. A new, younger, dare I say “trendier,” crowd. (Come on, trendy? the 500 Club?) The guy freaked out by the color red has left, but the We Believe guy is still here. Still believing.

But his trust in KD has been shaken. The Rockets have pretty much figured out KD’s iso moves. Not only does the Unstoppable get stopped by double-teams, he gets stopped by Eric Gordon who, at 6’4,” gives up between 7 and 8 inches.

In the last 10 seconds of Game 4, KD chose to pass rather than shoot. Tonight, in the fourth quarter, he almost disappears. Bad shots are one problem, bad passes another. But not going after rebounds and loose balls?

Someone calls out “He looks like he’s playing a pickup game.”

Chris Paul channels his inner Steph. After making one long, impossible three, he starts to shimmy. Steph smiles. It’s a basketball-god thing. Paul is literally throwing up prayers at the last second. Half of them fall through the net.

With six minutes to go, the Warriors trail 86-82 and call timeout. Draymond Green takes the ball out of bounds. He fires a beautiful arching pass right to James Harden who catches it in stride and dunks with no one around other than mobs of joyous hugging Houstonites. 88-82.

The two teams go up and down the court. Every possession counts. Paul hits a short shot. Klay drops in three free throws.

Under two minutes, Draymond Green misses a layup! But he gets his own rebound! And tips it in! Rockets lead 92-91.

Eric Gordon hits a three. Houston goes bananas. 95-91. Dubs ball. A minute to go. Green gets open behind the arc.

Ideally, Draymond Green is not the player you want taking a three-point shot at this point in a game. But he does! And he makes it! 95-94.

Dubs get the ball back. KD passes to Quinn Cook, a rookie, who made the team just weeks before the playoffs began. He’s never been in a moment like this and it shows. Wide open, he bobbles the pass, recovers, sets himself (the whole world is watching!), and misses.

After Ariza makes one of two free throws, the Dubs get two more chances to tie or win.

Curry misses a tough running bank shot.

They get the ball back with six seconds. Timeout. Kerr draws up a play. Curry dribbles up court, passes to Green, and —

Green drops the ball, turning over the game to the Rockets.

Post-Game: Paging Mother Green.

Throughout the regular season, the Dubs flaunted their boredom like privileged kids at a private school. The regular season is for suckers, they said. Playoffs are all that matters.

Now in the playoffs, they are on the brink of elimination to one of the most obnoxious, tedious teams in American professional sports.

Down but not out.

Mother Green, talk to that boy. A young man’s indiscipline reflects poorly on you-know-who.

Mother Durant, keep KD from playing around like a tech mogul in Tahiti.

Mother Curry, spank Steph for his foul 3-point shooting, not his foul language.

Next game: Saturday, 6 p.m.