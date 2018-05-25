Neighborhood notes: BVHM principal steps down, e-scooters be gone (temporarily), art, festivals and more

All must be picked up by June 4. Photo by Lydia Chávez

Buena Vista Horace Mann principal steps down

Principal Richard Zapian of Buena Vista Horace Mann K-8 will not be returning for the next school year.

“Like you, I am a parent of two and have chosen a different professional path that enables me to spend more time with my own family,” he wrote in a letter to parents on Monday.

Some parents, however, are questioning the timing of his departure, as Zapian was a key player in proposing a shelter for homeless families and students, which met its share of criticism.

“There is a deep mistrust growing within the community with this administration and it is imperative it be addressed and that the new principal is properly briefed with an accurate state of the community,” one parent wrote in an email.

It’s unclear who the new principal will be – and how that person will manage the implementation of the new shelter that will host 20 homeless families in one of the school’s gyms.

Whoever it is, the new principal will have a lot on their plate. Buena Vista is a bilingual school with a diverse student body. It is the product of a 2011 merger between Buena Vista, a sought-after Spanish immersion elementary school, with Horace Mann, an under-performing middle school. In some ways, it is still searching for its identity. -JM

Scooters will stay in the new pilot program

First e-scooter companies including Lime, Spin and Bird must remove their scooters from all city streets and halt operations by June 4. Next they must apply to be part of a program to put 1250 scooters on the street in the first six months (up to 2500 in the second six months) and agree to a long list of rules that will probably make a lot of tech entrepreneurs feel as constricting as a pair of too-small racing shorts. Oh, and they must share data. Apply here. LC

Carnaval!

We’ve done a preview of the two-day festival here. It starts Saturday on Harrison Street between 16th and 24th Streets and then begins again on Sunday at 25th and Bryant Streets with the parade that moves down 24th and then onto Mission Street. LC

So much for a holiday weekend

The SFMTA says, “All parking meters in the City will be enforced on Memorial Day Holiday.”

Welcome Back Boba Guys

Boba guys went on hiatus earlier this year to expand into a vacant storefront next door. That expansion is now complete, and all the Mission’s Boba Guys fiends can get their fix again. Except, maybe now, the lines won’t be as long. -JM

If you’re in the mood for an art and wine pairing this weekend

Anthony Holdsworth hosts his monthly art exhibit this Sunday, May 27th, in West Oakland. Anticipate vibrant and whimsical city and countryscapes from SF, Oakland, Italy and Mexico.

If Saturday doesn’t work, you can catch the last day of The Changing Cityscape exhibit on Sunday, May 28th, at Luna Rienne Gallery in SF. You’ll find work by Beryl Landau and Anthony Holdsworth which was highlighted in the SF Chronicle. -MN

Save the date: 20th St Block Party on August 18th

Noise Pop set to host 6th annual block party-style complete with music, food, and art activities. Admission is free and the event benefits local nonprofit Mission Language and Vocational School. Check site for upcoming music and culinary lineup. -MN

Enjoy the long weekend!