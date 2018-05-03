Julius Turman’s departure leaves the Police Commission dark – indefinitely

Petra DeJesus described him as refreshingly “blunt.” Thomas Mazzucco described him as “honest” and compared his integrity to that of Robert Mueller III. Bob Hirsch said his “bedside manner can be very rough,” but his “heart and mind are admirable.”

Even Paulette Brown, a woman shows up to every Police Commission meeting to ask for the police’s help in apprehending her son’s killers, said: “I know we had a few brushes together. But thank you for being here.”

It was, indeed, Julius Turman’s last meeting as President of the Police Commission. After seven years on the commission, he decided to cut his most recent term short, saying he was “tired” and wanted to allow for new ideas to be ushered in. No one has been chosen to replace him.

Nonetheless, Turman oversaw several consequential votes on the commission, including the revision of the department’s use-of-force policy, as well as the implementation body-cameras and the tense approval of Tasers. Until now, he’s led the Commission on implementing the Department of Justice’s reform recommendations for the SFPD.

Yet, in spite of his measured insights and fierce advocacy of the commission’s power – even his odd affinity for a public commenter named Ace – Turman wasn’t always known for his charm. He would not hesitate to roll his eyes at public commenters or tell very high-ranking officers to, “Sit down!” (He hung up on this reporter at least once.)

But on Wednesday evening, he took his colleagues’ valedictions with intermittent smiles and in response made a raspy and quiet final statement.

“I can never say my work is done because there is plenty to look forward to,” he said, looking a little sad.

There isn’t, however, much to look forward to for the Police Commission – at least not in the near future. The Commission will not convene next week, and possibly for the following weeks because, at present, there aren’t enough members on the board to decide on anything.

“We do not have a quorum (next week),” Turman said. “There are some commission appointments that need to be filled to bring the quorum levels back up to speed.”

Bill Ong Hing quietly stepped down on April 1. Turman will leave his seat empty on May 4 (which is now Julius Turman Day by the decry of Mayor Mark Farrell). And Joe Marshall and Sonia Melara were nominated by Farrell but have not yet been confirmed. In short, four of the seven seats are empty.

The Police Commission is tasked with setting the San Francisco Police Department’s policy and conducts disciplinary hearings for officers. Four of the seven seats are nominated by the Mayor, and the other three by the Board of Supervisors.

The appointments – and approvals for mayor’s appointments – are vetted at the Board of Supervisors Rules Committee. That is headed by District 11 Supervisor Ahsha Safai who is responsible for putting the appointments on the calendar.

But it’s unclear if he will do that. Safai’s office did not return Mission Local’s request for comment.

Commissioner DeJesus said that if Safai does not put the approvals on Tuesday’s calendar, the appointments would have to wait another two weeks, as the committee meets only twice a month.

“We could be dark for the entire month,” she said.