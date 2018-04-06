Neighborhood Notes: Sun Rise Restaurant, MAPP, Walk Against Rape and more

MAPP & Sun-Rise

Sun Rise Restaurant on 24th Street will be hosting live performances this Saturday as part of Mission Arts Performance Project (MAPP). As Mission Local reported in February, Sun Rise Restaurant received a $3,000 rent hike this month, which will be hard for the restaurant to keep up with. In addition the event, a GoFundMe has been set up to help the restaurant continue.

MAPP will be featuring other events around town this Saturday. Check out the schedule here.

Walk Against Rape

As part of Sexual Assault Awareness month, take the chance stand up and walk against rape and sexual violence on Saturday, April 8. The 2.2-mile march through the Mission will begin and end at the Women’s Building (3543 18th Street). Walkers should arrive at The Women’s Building at 10 a.m. for registration, and the walk will set off at 12:30 p.m. sharp.

San Francisco International Film Festival

The San Francisco International Film Festival kicks off this Wednesday, and it will continue until April 17. Two of the Mission District’s theaters — the Roxie and Victoria — will be screening some of the films.

Pacific Felt Factory

Artists of Pacific Felt Factory (2830 20th Street) will open their studio doors to the public this Saturday and Sunday from 12 to 6 p.m., as part of “Spring Open Studios.” Check out the work of Rodney Ewing, Jon Fischer, Karen Olsen-Dunn, Cindy Shih, Brian Singer, Truong Tran and Beth Davilla Waldman.

Armory estate sale

As Mission Local reported earlier in the week, the Armory will be hosting an estate sale for the last of Kink.com’s effects all weekend. There are few crazy items for sale — and cheap — so don’t miss out!