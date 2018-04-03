Kink.com estate sale at the Armory: How much for the torture rack?

Gone are the days of the Armory’s experimental phase — when Kink.com performers rushed through the halls in robes and red lights blinked outside of studios, telling passersby that — yes — porn is happening, right here and now.

“It was really bustling,” recalled Mike Stabile, a spokesman for the production company.

Now you have a chance to own some of these seamy memories, as starting Friday, the Armory will be opening up for an estate sale that will denude the building, once and for all, of the last of Kink’s effects. The four-day sale will run until Monday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

This will be the BDSM studio’s last hurrah in the building, as the porn production company sold the 104-year-old fortress to an affiliate of the Chicago-based AJ Partners, a social club and resort developer, for $65 million. That’s four times the $14.5 million British porn producer Peter Acworth paid for the building in 2006.

Kink.com has been moving out over the last few weeks, and officially left the building on Sunday, April 1. The company is now in an office near 7th and Mission streets.

Although many of the sexy props were sold when Kink.com moved its production out of the fortress in January 2017, some curios — including a giant hamster wheel and gynecologist’s chair — remain. Other sex toys, including harnesses, restraints, and leather straightjackets are also in the mix, although they have not been priced yet. Stabile said many of the items were used on the sets.

Kevin Black, the owner of the Yes Co., the estate sale proprietor company handling this sale, has seen his fair share of oddities over years. Regarding the forthcoming Kink.com sale, he was quick to note: “You can’t buy a lot of this stuff at Target.”

For better or worse, he’s right.