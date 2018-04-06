Listen Local: The sad — and sadly typical — tale of San Francisco’s ‘oldest house’

Julian Mark and Joe Eskenazi for Mission LocalPhoto by Jaime Borschuk.
By Posted

Last week, Mission Local columnist Joe Eskenazi and reporter Julian Mark discussed San Francisco’s oldest house and its hidden story of “eviction, displacement and misery.” Earlier that week, Eskenazi reported that the city’s “oldest house” was on the market. On further inspection, however, it was revealed that a long-time Mission family had been Ellis Acted out of that very house. In Eskenazi’s words: “San Francisco’s oldest house played host to what has become San Francisco’s oldest story.”

