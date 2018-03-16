Officers involved in Capp Street police shooting named

Still BodyCam footage that captured the incident.
The San Francisco Police Department has released the names of the ten officers who fatally shot at an armed robbery suspect who shot at them from the trunk of a car on 20th and Capp streets last Wednesday night.

They fired 99 times and hit the 19-year-old man, identified as Jesus Delgado-Duarte, 25 times.

Their names: Officers Stephen Cassinelli, Corbyn Carroll, Loren Chiu, John Ishida, Juan Gustilo, Nicholas Nagai, Sean O’Rourke, Colby Smets, Ari Smith-Russack, and Joshua Tupper.

All of the officers are on paid administrative leave, and the duration of each of their leaves will be determined on a “case by case investigation,” according to police spokesperson Officer Joseph Tomlinson.  

