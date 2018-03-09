Neighborhood Notes: Art, dance, a car-free Valencia and a new mural

Art opening

René Yañez’s show at the Luggage Store Gallery opens tonight with a reception from 6 to 8 p.m. It is at 1007 Market St, not far from the Powell Street BART station.

Dance, dance dance

Dance Brigade’s Dance Mission Theater hosts The Mission Youth Arts Festival at Potrero del Sol Park Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.

The afternoon will include GRRRL Brigade, the samba drummers of Loco Bloco, the folkloric dancers of Cuicacalli, Mariachi Juvenil La Misión, the martial artists of Abada Capoeira SF, the hip-hop dancers of ODC’s Youth Program, the spoken word poets of Youth Speaks, Ruth Asawa San Francisco School of the Arts World Music and Dance, and more.

During intermissions, there will be mini dance class for all. If it rains, the organizers plan to move the event inside so if you see rain in the air, call 415-826-4441 on Saturday to see where to go or visit Dance Mission’s website.

Again on Sunday Dance Mission will host free dance classes at Dance Mission’s studios at 3316 24th St.

Here is the schedule for the all-age classes on Sunday.

12-12: 30 pm: Capoeira with Abada Capoiera

12:30-1pm: Folkloric with Cuicacalli

1-1:30pm: Hip Hop with Dance Mission

1:30-2pm : Taiko with Dance Mission

After class, head to Sunday Streets!

This is the first Mission Sunday Streets for the season and bikes, people and dogs won’t be able to take over Valencia again until July. Here is your map activity guide. And below is my favorite promo for Sunday Streets that Stefania Rousselle did way back in 2009. The route has changed significantly as you can see below, but it still makes me want to get up and go.

A new mural in the Mission

Food is the subject of a new Precita Eyes mural at 1245 S. Van Ness Ave. It stretches from South Van Ness to Shotwell and the artists include Francisco Franco, Felipe Hernandez, Robert Loutham, Sarah Siskin and Deirdre Weinberg.

[check]

You can see all Mission Events here.

Subscribe to Mission Local’s daily newsletter Email Address

