Cleaner on Guerrero forced to close after $600 rent increase

Wayne's has been on Guerrero for 25 years. Photo by Julian Mark

Wayne’s Self-Service Laundry, housed in the charming baby-blue storefront on 22nd and Guerrero, is getting a $600 rent hike, forcing the business to close.

“My landlord raised my rent very high and I have to close,” said Lisa, the owner, who declined to give her last name.

She said she had been paying $2,400 per month. But early last week, she was informed through her landlord’s lawyer that it would soon become $3,000 per month.

When she began 25 years ago, her rent had been only $750 a month, she said.

“I don’t have enough income — how can I afford it?” she said. “I don’t have food, I don’t have anything.”

Her landlord appears to be Robert Imhoff, who owns property throughout the city, according to public records.

In 2015, Imhoff evicted some 25 tenants of a 12-unit building through the Ellis Act at 3301-3310 Cesar Chavez St. Last May, a 77-year-old woman was evicted from that same building for having multiple subtenants, which was a violation of her lease.

“Imhoff … was one of the most controversial San Francisco landlords in the 1970s and 1980s, when operating as owner of Landmark Realty,” Randy Shaw, director of the Tenderloin Housing Clinic, wrote in Beyond Chron in 2015. “Known then for his slum housing, he has kept a very low profile in recent years.”

Imhoff did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment.