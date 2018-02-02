Neighborhood notes 2/2

A new place to workout.

Henry Har, a longtime neighborhood local resident, and Mallory Gaston, an Oakland native, will open a new gym Saturday at 1919 Mission at 16th.

Drop in and say hello to the folks at Body Mechanix.

A new exhibit

Succession Art and Design has an opening tonight from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. of a new show “Sincerity + Sky”featuring art by Annie Galvin, Eric Rewitzer (3 Fish Studio), and Silvi Alcivar (The Poetry Store). Address: 3235 Mission St

Son Jarocho Festival

The festival has been on since the 30th and continues tonight at the Brava Theater from 6 p.m. on. Address: 2781 24th Street

Pesky Bugs at Paxton Gate

The Saturday pinning workshop is sold out, but there is a Sunday Workshop at Paxton Gate to learn about leaf bug spreading that starts at 11 a.m. 766 Valencia St.

Early in the Week

Mission Comics

Don’t forget trivial pursuits Monday night at Mission Comics at 2250 Mission St.

Verdi Club

There’s Johnny Bones and the Palace of Jazz on Tuesday night, Feb. 6 at 2424 Mariposa St.

A head’s up on learning about the city’s affordable homeownership opportunities.

Register now for the city’s free family wealth workshop in the Mission on Saturday, Feb 10 from 10 to noon at the Mission Campus of City College, 1125 Valencia St. Room 107. You can register here.

