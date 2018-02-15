Frjtz will take over Bayou’s space on 17th Street

The owner of Frjtz, the Belgian inspired friterie located at 590 Valencia St, announced tonight that he will be is moving around the corner to occupy the former Bayou restaurant space at 3412 17th St.

In his announcement, Santiago Rodriguez, wrote, that Jerome Rivoire, owner of Garcon on Valencia and his chef Arthur Wall decided to sell Bayou to “concentrate on other opportunities.”

Rodriguez hopes to have Frjtz opened by the end of the month. The larger kitchen is “perfect for the growing trend of catering and delivery orders pouring in at Frjtz.”

“We will be able to provide a more intimate setting to our dine-in customers in the new 17th street location,” Rodriguez said in the press release. “We expect to have a line for weekend brunches but this is not unusual in this town.”

“The new decor is going to be much more romantic with echoes of a Viennese café with red wallpaper, a central chandelier and Rodriguez’s mosaics decorating the walls,” according to the release.