Three robberies, one assault and a shooting in SF Mission to ring in the new year

Police found a 45-year-old man lying the middle of the street with a gunshot wound to his torso near 17th and Capp street around 4:44 a.m. Monday, early New Years Day.

Police believe the suspect to be a woman in her late 20s. But no arrest has been made.

The victim’s gunshot wound was non-life-threatening.

Assault

A 30-year-old man was arrested for hitting a woman with an “unknown metal object” outside of a bar near 16th and Valencia streets at 2:05 a.m. Saturday.

The suspect and the victim, 20, got into an argument outside the bar, and the suspect hit the woman with the weapon. Police arrived and arrested the suspect.

The woman refused medical treatment despite her injuries.

Robberies

A man believed to be in his 20s stole a man’s wallet outside of a bar near 19th and Capp after a fight broke out between the two at 1:45 a.m. Saturday.

The fight between the suspect and the male victim, 23, began inside the bar and later spilled outside, where the suspect punched the victim in the face and took his wallet that contained cash. The suspect ran away in an unknown direction.

The victim reported non-life-threatening injuries, and no arrest has been made.

On Sunday at around 4:38 a.m., two men in their 20s robbed a gas station on 16th Street and South Van Ness Avenue with “guns and knives,” according to police.

Upon walking into the gas station, one of the suspects put a gun to a victim’s head, while another victim gave the other suspect money out of the cash register. Both men fled eastbound on 17th street.

No one was injured, and no arrests have been made.

At around 4:35 p.m. Monday, a mob of four men attacked a 29-year-old man and took his cell phone at 20th and Mission streets, police say.

As the victim got off the bus, the suspects – all believed to be in their early 20s – hit the victim on the head. Even as the victim fell to the ground, the mob continued to punch and kick him, and they eventually took his phone and ran away.

The victim sustained minor injuries, and no arrests have been made.