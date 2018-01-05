Neighborhood Notes: ‘Monster’ poll, Steven Parr, and dental work for the homeless

‘I Am Not A Monster’ Poll Results

We asked readers earlier this week if they thought the “I Am Not A Monster” ad campaign in the 16th and Mission BART station should be removed. Sixty percent of respondents said yes.

The poll appeared in our piece about Nancy Ana Lucero, a lifelong resident of San Francisco, who says she was misled when asked to appear in the ad. The campaign was meant to give a human face to the massive development proposal for the 16th and Mission BART Plaza, which opponents have dubbed the “Monster in the Mission.” The developer, Maximus, who funds Mission4All, promises the ads will come down in the next few weeks (they were scheduled to come down on Dec. 31).

One-hundred and thirty respondents explained justified a “yes” vote by saying Lucero was “Not properly informed about how image would be portrayed.” Over 100 respondents said “Mission4All is a scam, these people only want money.” Others said Lucero was misled and victimized by a deception.

Those of you who didn’t think the posters should be taken down said it was Lucero’s responsibility to “do her due diligence.” Others defended Maximus by saying they paid for the advertisement and got participants like Lucero to sign leases. Others simply stated their support for the development project and gentrification (nine votes for “I love gentrification”).

Steven Parr Memorial Service

A memorial service for film archivist and Mission fixture Steven Parr will take place on Jan. 7 at 12:30 p.m. at the Roxie Theater, 3117 16th St.

Parr, who founded the San Francisco Media Archive and Oddball Films–where he screened movies from his massive collection — died in October. The service will include tributes, film, music, followed by a reception. All are welcome.

HealthRIGHT 360 dental clinic to open

HealthRIGHT 360 is opening its first dental clinic at 1563 Mission St. to serve homeless and low-income people with special needs, such as addiction and mental health issues. The Integrated Care Center will open at Jan. 8.

The new project will try to address the gap in dental services for Medi-Cal beneficiaries and the complex set of needs low-income and homeless patients have. The clinic will serve everyone.

Facing an eviction? You’ll want an attorney

You’re entitled to a lawyer if you’re accused of a crime, but not when you’re facing eviction. Housing rights activists want to change that, and this Saturday they will be gathering signatures for a ballot initiative that would make San Francisco residents entitled to legal representation when facing eviction. Join them. They’ll be handing out petitions and clipboards from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. at 350 Alabama St. They need 17,000 signatures by Feb. 5.

Flooding barriers go up ahead of rains

Rain will be back on Monday, so the city will erect flood barriers this Sunday on the sidewalks at 17th and Folsom. If you’re in the area, be warned that those streets may be partially blocked, and there may be temporarily limited parking.