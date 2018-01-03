Delfina renovates and orchestrates a pop-up at former Farina location

While its kitchen is being renovated through mid-January, Delfina restaurant and pizzeria will temporarily occupy the former Farina Focaccia & Cucina Italiana restaurant at 3560 18th Street at Dearborn.

Since Farina’s liquor license was seized over the summer for unpaid taxes, the space has remained idle – though a queer working space funded by tech billionaire and Trump supporter Peter Thiel plans to take over the space in the future.

From Jan. 4-11, Delfina will serve lunch and dinner to the public. Lunch will be pizza. In addition to its regular fare at dinner, for each of its eight days in operation, the pop-up will host a different guest bartender and a sommelier from a California winery.

They are accepting reservations now – but hurry, say the tables are already filling up.