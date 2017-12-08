Neighborhood Notes: Holiday shopping, art walk, history, civics, and “safe places”

A holiday walk in Bernal tonight, craft fairs and screen printing tomorrow.

Tis the season, and this weekend is loaded with possibilities for buying local or simply enjoying music and art.

Holiday Shopping tips

The Mission Bernal Merchants Association’s holiday walk will be held Friday (yes today) from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The locally owned restaurants, bars, galleries, coffee shops, and other businesses that line Mission Street from Cesar Chavez Street to Randall Street – along with businesses on adjacent side streets such as 29th Street – will open their doors to celebrate the season and local.

“We see the Mission Bernal Holiday Walk as a sort of social experiment in supporting the neighborhood’s small business community, and we want to invite everyone to be part of it,” says Eden Stein, president of the Mission Bernal Merchants Association.

The organization will be monitoring the hashtag #MBMAHW and giving away thank-you gifts to those using it to chronicle their progress through the walk. -LC

Or head over to the Women’s Building, where their holiday fair, Women X presented by Style Lounge, happens from noon to 6 on Saturday. Featuring female vendors selling everything from apparel and jewelry to artisanal food and home goods.” The Women’s building is at 3543 18th St. -LC

Neighborhood Screening

Saturday at 7 p.m. at the intersection of 23rd Street & Capp Streets there will be a screening of 73 Questions.

“Safe places” coming to the Mission

SFPD’s Community Engagement Division is rolling out a program that will allow businesses, community facilities, faith-based organizations, and schools in the Mission and Bayview districts to become safe havens for people in need of immediate police or emergency assistance.

The so-called “safe places” will be marked by a 4 x 6-inch sticker of a purple star, which will be placed in participant’s windows. If someone is being followed, bullied, or is feeling generally unsafe, they can walk in and wait for the police.

“If they feel like they need help, they will see … the symbol and they will know they can go into a business and be helped,” Commander David Lazar on Wednesday told the Police Commission, who approved the initiative.

Lazar said no organizations have yet signed up, but the first phase of the project will begin with schools, and then move onto community centers, businesses, and faith-based organizations.

The pilot in the Mission and the Bayview will be implemented Feb. 1 2018, and citywide by fall of 2018. -JM

Art abounds

If you need a break from thinking about gifts, go see some art instead. Saturday at 2 p.m., you can head to 24th Street for the Calle 24 Paseo Artístico (the art stroll) for music, poetry, book readings, film and tours. Galería de la Raza will be presenting a screen printing workshop, featuring artist Alyssa Aviles of Suavecita Press. More details here. -LW

Or if you’re more of a history buff and willing to venture outside the Mission, consider the library. At the main branch on Larkin, on the 6th floor, there’s the SF History Center. Currently they have an exhibit called “Bound to Fall” about buildings destined to be demolished, alongside a streaming video of the transformations of the Mission District, Bernal Heights and Potrero Hill over the years. And on Saturday at 2 p.m., there will be a “walk and talk” session about the changing urban landscape of the city. -LW

This particular piece of art doesn’t exist yet, but filmmaker and artist Shani Heckman is working on a new film that blends documentary and fiction to tell a story of a Mission house in the context of Mission history and change. Heckman is raising funds to complete the budget available for the production. Read more about the premise of the film here. -LW

Get your tacos soon

La Taqueria has put out the word: They’ll be closing their doors for three weeks in the winter for the holidays, from Monday Dec. 18 to Wednesday, Jan. 10. -LW

Remove some graffiti…if you’re into that

Help the Mayor’s “fix-it” team and the Public Works Community Programs Team remove graffiti around the neighborhood from South Van Ness to Treat Avenue between 20th and 23rd streets this Saturday, Dec. 9 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Check in and receive supplies and instructions at 10 a.m. at John O’Connell High School on Harrison and 20th Streets. – JM

Finance folks: Join a task force?

Following a Board of Supes resolution to explore the possibility of creating a municipal bank, Treasurer José Cisneros is looking for people to join a task force. He writes:

Please consider applying to serve on our Task Force or sharing this note with others in your community. My staff will support the Task Force with policy research assistance, financial analysis and scheduling, but I need your expertise, ideas and energy to build on our existing work and create new approaches moving forward.

Need even more news?

District 9 Supervisor Hillary Ronen’s monthly newsletter is out.