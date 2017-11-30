Teenage girl robs man of cash in SF Mission

A teenage girl robbed a 43-year-old man of his money on 22nd and Bartlett streets at 11 p.m. Wednesday, police report.

After taking the man’s cash, the suspect, believed to be 16 years old, fled in a car with a man thought to be in his 20s at the wheel.

The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, although it’s unclear how they were sustained.

No arrests have been made.

At 2:37 a.m. Thursday, a group of men thought to be in their 20s held up a 35-year-old man at gunpoint near 17th and Mission streets.

The victim was walking down the street when the group of three suspects threatened to shoot the man if he didn’t give up his possessions. He handed over his cell phone, cash and identification card, and the suspects ran east on 17th Street.

The victim reported no injuries and no arrests have been made.

Recent calls for service to police can be found on CrimeMapping.

Crime is trauma and the county offers different services, which can be found here. Victims of violent crime can also contact the Trauma Recovery Center at UCSF.