Shuttered Farina restaurant evicted from 18th Street space

Farina Focaccia & Cucina Italiana appears to have been officially forced out of its space on 18th and Dearborn streets after an eviction.

Documents taped to the door indicate the eviction took place September 20. The state Board of Equalization had seized Farina’s liquor license in early July over nearly $275,000 in back taxes and penalties.

According to court documents, the landlord filed for an eviction toward the end of July, alleging that the restaurant had not paid the roughly $11,000 rent for two months, nor water and garbage bills totaling more than $8,000.

The eviction case was decided by default, court documents indicate, in the landlord’s favor.

A worker at the restaurant’s pizzeria by the same name on Valencia and 18th streets offered little detail, saying a manager was unavailable and directing Mission Local to the restaurant’s website, which gives no indication of the closure.