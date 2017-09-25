Robbery, then shots fired on Shotwell Street

Police report that two men believed to be in their 20s robbed a 33-year-old man at gunpoint on 22nd and Shotwell streets on Saturday at 12:07 a.m. Just one minute later, officers also responded to a call about shots being fired in the same area. That incident may have been related to the robbery, police say.
The two suspects approached the 33-year-old victim and demanded his property. One of the suspects punched the victim and took his cellphone and wallet, and the pair then ran southbound on Shotwell Street.
Police believe it may have been these same suspects who then “exchanged some words” with two women parked in the area. One of the suspects then shot at the women, hitting their car. The two men then fled southbound down Shotwell in a car, with a third suspect at the wheel.
No serious injuries were reported. No arrest has been made.
Other robberies
Later on Saturday, at around 7p.m., a 19-year-old woman was robbed by a man believed to be in his 20s at 16th and Mission streets, resulting in the loss of her passport, jewelry, computer, and cash.
The woman was walking on Mission Street when the suspect approached her from behind and took her backpack, which contained her valuables.
No arrest has been made. The woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries, while the suspect fled on foot in an unknown direction.
On Saturday at around 4 p.m., a man believed to be in his 40s stole a 41-year-old man’s cellphone at 21st Street and South Van Ness Avenue.
The suspect started arguing with the victim, assaulted him, and took his cellphone, according police. He ran away eastbound on 21st Street.
No injuries were reported, and no arrest has been made.
Recent calls for service to police can be found on CrimeMapping.
Crime is trauma and the county offers different services, which can be found here. Victims of violent crime can also contact the Trauma Recovery Center at UCSF.
You say the shooting was at 12:07 AM on Saturday, then say that another event happened “earlier” on Saturday, at 7PM. Did the shooting actually occur at 12:07 Sunday (i.e., late Saturday night)? Please clarify.
Whoops, that should have been “later” on Saturday. Shots fired in the early hours of Saturday and then there were the other two incidents later on the 23rd.
Also, they ran northbound. And they weren’t running, they were walking like nothing happened. Yes, it was just after midnight. ALL of this is related to the sex workers and organized pimp activity that the police have battled against. The police are really upping the ante, but they don’t have the resources. It’s organized crime, sex workers 12 am to 7am (I’m guessing the robbery victim was a john, but that’s just my opinion) plus the inability to clear the large park at Shotwell and 21st of crime, bums, open drug use, tent people and vagrancy. Other than that, it’s a gorgeous area and great place to raise kids! Ha! Seriously, though, anybody wanting to do crime along Shotwell St, you have to know that almost every resident on these blocks has security cameras. Almost the whole corridor has always been full of home owners, for decades, and video cameras record your every move. You are being video’d and the police know who you are. It’s just a matter of time before you get locked up for many years, and it’s sad that you might murder someone between now and then.
Missionlocal would you consider doing a human interest story (like you do quite often on members of our community) on the victims of this crime? Or what about the poor residents of shotwell who endure his victimization every day. I’m sure some would give you a great story!!
Certainly! Police are usually pretty protective of victim privacy, however, for good reason, so it can be challenging to get in touch with them. If you’d like to send some victims of these crimes our way who are interested in a story about how the crime has affected their life, we could definitely speak with them. We have done a variety of stories about residents and their concerns about crime on their street, here are a few:
https://missionlocal.org/2016/07/residents-ask-police-for-more-enforcement-on-pimping-violence/
https://missionlocal.org/2017/06/mission-residents-say-streets-beautiful-by-day-out-of-control-at-night/