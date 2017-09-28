Suspect armed with golf club robs man of his dog

A man estimated to be in his 30s used a golf club to rob a 42-year-old man of his dog on 14th and Harrison streets at around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, police report.

The suspect approached the dog owner on his bicycle and threatened to strike him with the golf club. Out of fear, the victim let go of his dog’s leash, and the suspect grabbed the dog and fled northbound on his bike on Harrison Street.

Police say the dog is a black and white pit bull mastiff mix with no tags or chips.

No injuries were reported, and no arrest has been made.

Hot Prowl Burglaries

Two residences on 17th and Dolores street were burgled of bicycles by unknown suspects while residents were still inside, police report. The “hot prowl” burglaries occurred between 10:00 p.m. on Wednesday and 8 a.m. on Thursday.

No injuries were reported, and no arrest has been made. According to police there isn’t evidence to indicate that the two burglaries were related.

Recent calls for service to police can be found on CrimeMapping.

Crime is trauma and the county offers different services, which can be found here. Victims of violent crime can also contact the Trauma Recovery Center at UCSF.