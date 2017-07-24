Woman stabbed after asking man for a ride in SF Mission

Police report a woman was stabbed Saturday morning at 22nd and Mission streets.

The 26-year-old woman asked the man, estimated to be in his 20s, for a ride around 4:20 a.m. The man then demanded the woman’s property, before stabbing her in the stomach with a knife. The suspect then fled in his sedan, while the victim transported herself to the hospital for treatment of a stab wound on her body and a laceration on her hand.

The victim is reportedly in stable condition.

Assaults

At 12:36 a.m. on Saturday, a 39-year-old man was standing near the BART station stairs at 24th and Mission streets when a man estimated to be about 20 years old approached and told him he couldn’t hang out there. The victim tried to walk away, but the younger man started punching him in the head, at which point the victim fell to the ground and lost consciousness.

The suspect fled on foot and was not arrested. The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening head injuries.

Another assault occurred on Sunday at 1:50 a.m. on Mission Street between 19th and 20th streets, when a 23-year-old man reportedly stumbled out of a bar and bumped into a man of unknown age. An argument developed, and the man who had bene bumped into punched the man in the face.

The bar’s bouncer then intervened, police report, and threw the assailant out of the bar. Shortly thereafter, the victim left and flagged down police. No arrest has been made, and the victim was treated at the hospital for a non-life-threatening injury.

Fire investigation

Firefighters responded to a vehicle fire on South Van Ness Avenue between 14th and 15th streets at 5:10 a.m. on Saturday. When police arrived on the scene after the fire had been extinguished, a witness reported seeing a man and a woman in their 20s in the area of the fire with an accelerant, and said the pair had fled the scene in a sedan prior to the fire. No arrest has been made, and no injuries were reported.

Robberies

Police arrested a man on Friday after he robbed a woman of her backpack.

The suspect, a 38-year-old man, had approached the 22-year-old woman at 18th and Mission streets around 5 p.m. on Friday and asked her to buy him a meal. The woman agreed, and bought him a meal, at which point the suspect pushed her to the ground and stole her backpack. The suspect was arrested and the backpack was recovered, and the woman was not injured.

At 2:24 a.m. on Saturday, a man in his 40s approached a 24-year-old woman at 24th and York streets and threatened her with a pipe. The man demanded the woman’s purse, which she handed over, and then fled on foot. No arrest was made and the victim was not injured.

Burglary

Early Saturday morning, a woman living on 26th Street between Dolores and Guerrero streets was asleep in her home when someone came in through an unlocked back door. The suspect stole a purse, phone, tablet, laptop, credit cards and money and left the apartment through the back door. No arrest has been made.

Recent calls for service to police can be found on CrimeMapping.

Crime is trauma and the county offers different services, which can be found here. Victims of violent crime can also contact the Trauma Recovery Center at UCSF.