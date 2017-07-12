Teen robbed near SF Mission’s Dolores Park

Following Tuesday night’s madness at Dolores Park, police report that a a 17-year-old teen was robbed at 18th and Dolores Street by two other teens at about 11 p.m. on Tuesday. The victim was standing on the corner of the intersection when he was approached by two other teens, who demanded his property. As the victim refused, one of the suspects grabbed his headphones. Both suspects then fled on bicycles, evading arrest.

A 40-year-old woman and a 36-year-old woman woke up in their Cesar Chavez and Florida streets home on Tuesday to find that their laptops, cameras and a set of binoculars were missing. Police report that the women’s home had been burglarized sometime between 1 a.m. and 8 a.m., after the women went to sleep. No arrests have been reported.

Crime is trauma and the county offers different services, which can be found here. Victims of violent crime can also contact the Trauma Recovery Center at UCSF.