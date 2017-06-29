Woman threatened with gun, man punched in Mission District robberies

Police report two robberies occurred in the Mission on Wednesday.

The first robber approached a 46-year-old woman who was getting out of her car on 16th and Folsom streets just after midnight on Wednesday. The robber came up behind her and brandished a gun, demanding money from the woman. The woman handed over her money and jewelry, and the robber fled the area. No arrest was made and the woman was not injured.

A 37-year-old man was walking near 25th and Guerrero streets at 10:40 p.m. on Wednesday when two men approached him on foot and tried to steal his bag. The man held on, but the two suspects forced the man’s cell phone out of his hand, then punched him and fled on foot. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and the suspects were not arrested.

Burglary

A man living on 26th Street between Alabama and Florida streets woke up in the morning to find his front door ajar and his laptop, computer, and address book missing. No suspect description was available.

Crime is trauma and the county offers different services, which can be found here. Victims of violent crime can also contact the Trauma Recovery Center at UCSF.