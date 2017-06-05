Man injured in stabbing, another unharmed in attempted shooting

A 33-year-old man was transported to the hospital after he was stabbed near the freeway underpass at Cesar Chavez Street and Potrero Avenue on Saturday. According to police reports, the victim was attacked at 7 p.m. by two unidentified men who ran up to him, stabbed him with a knife and then fled the scene. No arrests have been made, and the victim’s injuries are described as non-life-threatening.

Earlier on Saturday, a 31-year-old man was targeted in a shooting but managed to escape unharmed, and police have arrested his assailant. The victim was reportedly walking northbound on South Van Ness Avenue at 17th Street at 3:27 a.m. when he crossed paths with a 30-year-old man, whom the victim knew. According to police reports, the suspect then produced a gun and fired it at the victim before fleeing southbound on South Van Ness Avenue. Police responding to the incident took the suspect into custody.

At 11 p.m. on Saturday, a a 34-year-old man was attacked outside of his home at 24th and Guerrero streets. The victim was walking home when he saw an unidentified man standing outside of his residence. The suspect punched the victim, causing minor injuries, and fled the scene, evading arrest.

Robberies

Three teens became the victims of a robbery at 24th and Mission streets on Saturday. At 5 p.m., two men, estimated to be 30 and 18 years old, reportedly approached the group of teens, brandished a knife and demanded their property. The teens complied, giving up their cash and a cell phone. The suspects fled the scene and have not been apprehended.

At 1 a.m. on Sunday, a 29-year-old man leaving a business near 16th and Utah streets was was attacked and robbed by three unidentified men. The suspects kicked the victim, knocking him to the ground, and continued to assault him. They made off with the victim’s cell phone, wallet and prescription glasses, and so far have evaded arrest. The victim’s injuries were not life-threatening.

Burglary

Police reported a burglary at residence near 22nd and Folsom streets on Sunday. At about 4:40 a.m., a man in his mid-20s entered the home of a 38-year-old woman and 42-year-old man, who discovered the intruder hunched over their property. According to police reports, the burglar stood up and walked out of the front door upon being discovered, leaving the victims’ property behind.

Crime is trauma and the county offers different services, which can be found here. Victims of violent crime can also contact the Trauma Recovery Center at UCSF.