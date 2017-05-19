SF Mission Crime: Man punched over his laptop, cell phone

A man was assaulted and robbed of his laptop and cell phone on Wednesday evening while walking northbound on Stevenson Street toward Valencia Street. According to police reports, the man crossed paths with the suspect in the attack, a man estimated to be in his 20s, who was walking in the opposite direction on Stevenson Street. The suspect approached the victim and hit him, causing minor injuries. He then grabbed the victim’s backpack and fled towards Duboce Avenue, evading arrest.

An apartment on Cumberland Street near Dolores Park was targeted by a burglar on Thursday. The home’s resident, a 19-year-old man, reported being roused by a noise around 5 a.m. but returned to sleep. Upon waking up two hours later, the man discovered that his bicycle, laptops and a backpack were missing. Police have not made an arrest.

Crime is trauma and the county offers different services, which can be found here. Victims of violent crime can also contact the Trauma Recovery Center at UCSF.