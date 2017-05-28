Photo essay: Watching the Carnaval parade go by

It was a blustery, busy Carnaval. Here are some of our photos.
“Hello” Photo by Daniel Mondragón
Dog riding low and slow. Photo by Daniel Mondragón
Padrinos Car Club. Lowriders drove from Salinas and Stockton as early as 5am to participate in the parade. Photo by Daniel Mondragón
Peacock.Photo by Daniel Mondragón
African beauty queens from the Bay Area.Photo by Daniel Mondragón
Roller Skater. Photo by Daniel Mondragón
Today was not all fun and games, this man was disturbing the peace. SFPD was quick to respond.Photo by Daniel Mondragón
Best seats in the house.Photo by Daniel Mondragón
Father and Son watch parade from 18th and Mission.Photo by Daniel Mondragón
Shining my Daytons. Photo by Daniel Mondragón
Photo by Daniel Mondragón
Stilt walkers. Photo by Daniel Mondragón
Aztec dancer.Photo by Daniel Mondragón
Taking a break. Photo by Daniel Mondragón
Super man was in attendance as well. Photo by Daniel Mondragón
Made in the Mission.Photo by Daniel Mondragón
Bailamos.Photo by Daniel Mondragón
Trying to get the best view possible.Photo by Daniel Mondragón
Young lady participating in drum circle. Photo by Daniel Mondragón
Woman gets excited during parade with boy by her side.Photo by Daniel Mondragón
Cleansing.Photo by Daniel Mondragón
Burning stage. Photo by Daniel Mondragón
The Line on 23rd to enter Harrison. Photo by Daniel Mondragón
Bubbles.Photo by Daniel Mondragón
