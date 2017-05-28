Photo essay: Watching the Carnaval parade go by

Boy watches the parade from 3rd story fire escape on Mission street.Photo by Daniel Mondragón
It was a blustery, busy Carnaval. Here are some of our photos.

“Hello” Photo by Daniel Mondragón

Dog riding low and slow. Photo by Daniel Mondragón
Padrinos Car Club. Lowriders drove from Salinas and Stockton as early as 5am to participate in the parade. Photo by Daniel Mondragón
Peacock.Photo by Daniel Mondragón

African beauty queens from the Bay Area.Photo by Daniel Mondragón

Roller Skater. Photo by Daniel Mondragón
Today was not all fun and games, this man was disturbing the peace. SFPD was quick to respond.Photo by Daniel Mondragón

Best seats in the house.Photo by Daniel Mondragón

Father and Son watch parade from 18th and Mission.Photo by Daniel Mondragón

Shining my Daytons. Photo by Daniel Mondragón
Photo by Daniel Mondragón

Stilt walkers. Photo by Daniel Mondragón

Aztec dancer.Photo by Daniel Mondragón

Taking a break. Photo by Daniel Mondragón

Super man was in attendance as well. Photo by Daniel Mondragón
Made in the Mission.Photo by Daniel Mondragón

Bailamos.Photo by Daniel Mondragón

Trying to get the best view possible.Photo by Daniel Mondragón
Young lady participating in drum circle. Photo by Daniel Mondragón
Woman gets excited during parade with boy by her side.Photo by Daniel Mondragón

Cleansing.Photo by Daniel Mondragón

Burning stage. Photo by Daniel Mondragón

The Line on 23rd to enter Harrison. Photo by Daniel Mondragón
Bubbles.Photo by Daniel Mondragón

