Memorial Day weekend sees string of robberies, assaults in SF Mission

A group of men estimated to be in their late teens to early 20s attacked a 52-year-old man standing on the sidewalk near 22nd and Bryant streets on Saturday night. According to police reports, the victim was approached by the younger men who first asked him a question and then assaulted him to the point where the victim lost consciousness. The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital for treatment. Police have not apprehended any of the suspects.

In another assault that took place near 16th and Mission streets at 1:50 a.m. on Monday, a man in his early 20s approached a 38-year-old woman and punched her, causing minor injuries. The woman was treated at the hospital for her injuries, and the assailant fled on foot, evading arrest.

Robberies

A 33-year-0ld man was assaulted and robbed at gunpoint at 3:40 a.m. on Friday near 19th and Capp streets. The suspects, two men in their mid-20s, followed the victim as he was walking to his vehicle and pointed guns at him, demanding his property. When the man refused, the suspects assaulted him and took his cell phone and credit cards before fleeing the scene. Police have not reported any arrests.

At 10:45 p.m. on Friday, a 29-year-old woman was robbed of her purse by a man riding a bicycle. The unidentified suspect approached her from behind near 16th and Dolores streets while on the bike and attempted to snatch her purse. A struggle ensued, and the suspect was able to take control of the purse before fleeing on his bicycle, evading arrest.

At 2 a.m. on Monday, a 31-year-old woman was robbed by a man who offered her a ride. The man pulled up to the woman while she was walking along 21st and Harrison streets, and asked her if she needed a ride. When the woman declined, the suspect exited his vehicle and demanded that she hand over her purse while pretending to have a gun in his waistband. The woman complied. The man was not arrested, and fled in his vehicle, driving southbound on Harrison Street.

Crime is trauma and the county offers different services, which can be found here. Victims of violent crime can also contact the Trauma Recovery Center at UCSF.