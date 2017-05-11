Robbery victim stabbed, shots fired in SF Mission

Police report that a man was walking near 24th and Alabama streets at 3:15 a.m. on Wednesday when a car pulled up and a man and a woman jumped out. The pair demanded the man’s wallet, which the victim handed over. The robbers then stabbed the victim, who was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No arrest has been made.

A morning drive-by shooting ended with no injuries on Wednesday. A 32-year-old man was driving on South Van Ness Avenue somewhere between 20th and 22nd streets when three men in a car drove up next to him and began shooting at his car. The car was struck, but the victim was not injured and nobody else was struck by gunfire. No arrest has been made.

Two men, one in his 50s and the other in his late 20s, reportedly got into a verbal altercation with a 24-year-old woman on 16th Street between South Van Ness Avenue and Mission Street just before 7 a.m. on Wednesday. The argument turned into a physical fight, during which the men grabbed the woman’s phone and struggled over it. Eventually the suspects took the phone and fled with it, and were not arrested. The victim was transported to the hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

Crime is trauma and the county offers different services, which can be found here. Victims of violent crime can also contact the Trauma Recovery Center at UCSF.