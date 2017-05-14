Dolores Park: What we leave behind

I'm convinced this has feet underneath and will walk away as soon as it wakes up. Photo by Lydia Chávez

Yes, there were loads of people at Dolores Park on Saturday afternoon. There was also an eco pop-up working non-stop and on Sunday morning at 6 a.m. or so the park didn’t look terrible. There were a few picnics that had been ghosted, and for some reason people seem to think that taking one’s bottles and sitting them below a tree is adequate trash disposal. But in isolation, trash becomes a prompt.

