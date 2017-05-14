Dolores Park: What we leave behind
I'm convinced this has feet underneath and will walk away as soon as it wakes up. Photo by Lydia Chávez
Yes, there were loads of people at Dolores Park on Saturday afternoon. There was also an eco pop-up working non-stop and on Sunday morning at 6 a.m. or so the park didn’t look terrible. There were a few picnics that had been ghosted, and for some reason people seem to think that taking one’s bottles and sitting them below a tree is adequate trash disposal. But in isolation, trash becomes a prompt.
Compared to what the park can look like the morning after, not bad. Sunday, Marh 14, 2014 Photo by Lydia Chávez
A late night? Photo by Lydia Chávez
He wanted to go for a swim. Photo by Lydia Chávez
An upstanding firm belief that trees live on a diet of trash. Photo by Lydia Chávez
The tree habit. I have five photos to demonstrate the habit, but I won’t bore you with them. More interesting is the question of why. For recyclers? Fertilizer? To keep warm? They do look kind of cozy nestled up to the tree. Photo by Lydia Chávez
Okay, there were quite a few of these left behind. Bad parents? Or just exhausted parents? Photo by Lydia Chávez
Pink hoody. Future developer? Or flung off in offering a clue in that charade game? Photo by Lydia Chávez
Thank you recyclers. Photo by Lydia Chávez
Planning to bag some gravel? Photo by Lydia Chávez
We all want to be angels. Photo by Lydia Chávez
PLEASE ! although i didn’t see it with my own eyes and use to live just up the street on Liberty Street for years and frequented the park, both day and night, have experienced much worse. In my opinion the average family picnic leaves behind more rubble if trash containers are not near by. Or have we just become so proper and uppity that we expect the very best including exemplary manners during and after leisure time ?? IT AIEN’T GOING TO HAPPEN !