Stabbing victim in critical condition, multiple assaults and robberies in SF Mission

Police report a 29-year-old man was transported to the hospital in life-threatening condition after a stabbing early Saturday morning. At 4:27 a.m., the man was in a physical altercation with a 29-year-old man on Folsom Street between 20th and 21st streets when the older man pulled out a knife and stabbed him. Officers responding to the scene located the suspect and arrested him.

Another stabbing that developed out of a fight took place on Saturday, this one on Albion Street between 15th and 16th streets. The incident was reported at 2:46 a.m. and left a 31-year-old woman with a non-life-threatening laceration, for which she was treated at the hospital. No arrest was made and no details were available about the suspects.

Assaults

A 36-year-old man was transported to the hospital around 3:49 p.m. on Friday after being hit over the head with a bottle. The victim was at 16th and Mission streets when the man, apparently upset with him, approached and hit him before fleeing the area on foot. No arrest was made.

On Sunday evening around 10 p.m., a 54-year-old man was arguing with two young men estimated to be between 18 and 20 years old on 20th and San Carlos streets. One of the younger men then hit the older man with a bike lock, and the two suspects fled. The victim suffered a laceration but refused medical attention, while no arrest was made.

Robberies

In addition to the assault on Friday afternoon, the intersection 16th and Mission also saw two robberies over the weekend.

On Saturday at 8:16 p.m., two men aged between 18 and 20 approached a 17-year-old male walking eastbound at the intersection and pushed him to the ground. The men stole the victim’s cell phone from his pocket and fled on foot westbound on 16th Street. No arrest was made, and the victim was uninjured.

A few hours later, on Sunday at 12:15 a.m., a man was standing near the intersection when two men approached and one of them hit him over the head with a bottle, causing him to lose consciousness. One of the suspects stole the man’s wallet from his pocket and fled in an unknown direction. No arrests were made, and the man was transported to the hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

At 25th and Utah streets, a similar situation unfolded on Friday night at 9:45 p.m., though in this case the weapon used was the suspect’s fist. Two men of unknown age approached the 46-year-old victim, one of them punched him, and the man lost consciousness. The suspects took the victim’s cell phone and left the scene. No arrest was made and the victim was transported to the hospital for treatment in non-life-threatening condition.

Two 19-year-old men were assaulted and robbed by three men in their 20s at 20th and Church streets at 12:41 a.m. on Saturday. One of the suspects pulled out a knife as they approached the victims, and another beat one of the victims while the others took a sweater, cell phones, IDs, and credit cards from the victims. The suspects fled in a dark sedan, but police were able to locate and arrest two of them later on. The victim was left with non-life-threatening injuries.

A robber snatched a cell phone from a senior sitting in a parked car on Sunday afternoon. The victim, a 90-year-old man, had rolled down the window while seated in a car parked on Harrison Street between 19th and 20th streets. A man estimated to be about 25 years old reached into the car and grabbed the man’s cell phone, then fled on his bicycle and was not arrested.

Just after 9 p.m. on Sunday, a man and woman, both 25 years old, were approached on Rondel Place, off 16th Street, by a roughly 20-year-old man brandishing a gun. The suspect demanded some of their belongings, which the couple handed over, but then dropped them on the ground before leaving the scene on foot. No arrest was made and the victims were not injured.

A 29-year-old woman was robbed of her purse around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday. The woman was approached by a man estimated to be 25 years old on South Van Ness Avenue between 17th and 18th streets, and the man pushed her to the ground. He grabbed the purse and fled, and was not arrested.

At 11:40 p.m. on Sunday, a 30-year-old man was approached by two men in their early 20s on 22nd Street between Harrison Street and Treat Avenue. One of the suspects pulled out a gun and hit the victim with it, then took his wallet when he fell to the ground. The men fled the scene and were not arrested, while the victim suffered a non-life-threatening injury and was not transported to the hospital.

Burglaries

A man living on 26th Street between Dolores and Church streets awoke Friday morning to find a lock on his front window broken, the window open, and his laptop, tablet, camera and bags missing. No information about the suspect was available.

Around 4 a.m. on Sunday, an alarm system was activated in a home on 21st Street between Shotwell and Folsom streets. A woman living there found the front door unlocked, a window in an adjacent room open, and a laptop missing. No information about the suspect was available.

Crime is trauma and the county offers different services, which can be found here. Victims of violent crime can also contact the Trauma Recovery Center at UCSF.