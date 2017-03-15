Robber Strikes Victims with Pipe, Group Assaults Woman in SF Mission

Police report a robber hit two victims with a pipe Tuesday afternoon. The man came up behind two men, aged 50 and 39, who were walking near 17th and Capp streets at 3:21 p.m. on Tuesday. The robber, estimated to be about 50 years old, struck both men with a pipe and then went through their pockets, taking a cell phone and cash before fleeing northbound on Capp street. No arrest was made, and the victims were transported to the hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

Assault

Minutes earlier, a woman suffered an assault on 19th and Shotwell streets. Police say the 55-year-old woman was walking on Shotwell Street when she was hit from behind by four men. The victim told officers she did not remember anything after the attack. She was transported to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. No arrests were made.

Crime is trauma and the county offers different services, which can be found here. Victims of violent crime can also contact the Trauma Recovery Center at UCSF.