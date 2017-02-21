Two Injured in 24th St. Shooting, Man Beaten with Construction Cone

A 27-year-old man is in life-threatening condition and a 28-year-old woman injured after they were targeted in a drive-by shooting near 24th and Hampshire streets on Saturday night. The pair were reportedly standing outside of Ricci’s Market at 2790 24th St. when, around 11:35 p.m., a vehicle with two unidentified male occupants drove by.

As the suspects began firing rounds of gunshots, the victims attempted to run, but were struck. Both were transported to a nearby hospital. Police have not reported any arrests.

Aggravated Assault

Earlier on Saturday, at 3:15 p.m., a 52-year-old man was transported to the hospital in non-life threatening condition after being beaten by a group of men and women with a construction cone. It is unclear why the group, consisting of five men and two women, targeted the victim and beat him multiple times with the cone. No arrests have been reported.

String of Robberies

At 5:30 a.m. on Friday, February 17, a 24-year-old man was held up at gunpoint and robbed while walking southbound on South Van Ness Avenue near 16th Street. Police report that the man was approached by two men in their mid-20s, and one of the suspects pointed a handgun at the victim. The suspects then took the 24-year-old’s cell phone and wallet before fleeing on foot. No arrests have been made.

Also on Friday, a 36-year-old woman was robbed of her cash at 2 a.m. near 16th and Mission streets. The woman was approached from behind by a man estimated to be in his mid-30s, who placed a knife against her torso and demanded her money. The woman complied, and the suspect fled southbound on Mission Street.

Police arrested a 29-year-old man and a 25-year-old man who chased and assaulted a 29-year-old man early Sunday morning near 16th and Albion streets. Around 1:46 a.m., the victim saw a woman drop her purse and reached down to pick it up for her, according to police reports. The suspects, thinking the man was going to steal the purse, confronted the victim. They chased him, then pushed him to the ground and assaulted him. One of the suspects stole the victim’s wallet from his pocket and fled on foot. Police later were able to locate and arrest both of suspects.

Two Burglaries in SF Mission

A 32-year-old man realized that he had become the victim of a burglary when he awoke in his Mission District residence on Cunningham Place, between 19th and 20th streets, and noticed that his laptop and bicycles had been stolen. The unidentified burglar entered the apartment through the front door sometime between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. while the victim was asleep. No arrests have been made.

At 3:15 a.m. on Tuesday, an unidentified man entered the home of a 30-year-old woman near 15th and Dolores streets and made off with her laptop. The woman woke up to her dog’s barking, heard noises downstairs, and then looked out her window to see the suspect riding away on a bicycle. Police have not reported any arrests.

Crime is trauma and the county offers different services, which can be found here. Victims of violent crime can also contact the Trauma Recovery Center at UCSF.