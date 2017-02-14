Man Stabbed in Dolores Park, Woman Scares Off Burglar

Police report a 29-year-old man suffered lacerations to his left arm and was transported to the hospital after a stabbing in Dolores Park Monday night. The man had reportedly been playing dominoes with a 36-year-old man in the park, when they got into an argument and the older man slashed the victim’s arm with a pocket knife. The suspect fled the scene and was not arrested.

Reader report: Laptop Robbery

A reader commented on yesterday’s crime recap with a report of a laptop robbery at Haus Coffee on 24th Street Monday evening around 7 p.m.:

“Someone walked into Haus cafe and stole a woman’s laptop while the woman was sitting at a table using it next to some other customers. The woman and another patron chased the thief for a block or so, but they didn’t catch him. The thief was a young man, perhaps 15 or 16 years old. He apparently checked the doorway while walking in and then ordered a hot chocolate. While the hot chocolate was being made, he grabbed the laptop and ran.”

The incident may have been captured on video.

Woman Chases Off Burglar

A 37-year-old woman living on Cumberland St. reportedly found a man, estimated to be 45 years old, in the middle of the hallway at 3:38 a.m. on Tuesday. The resident confronted the man and told him she was going to call the police, at which point the man left and fled in an unknown direction. No arrest was made.

Would-be fire

At 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday, police officers went to the scene of a fire on Mission Street between 15th and 16th streets that firefighters had already responded to and extinguished. No injuries were reported.

Crime is trauma and the county offers different services, which can be found here. Victims of violent crime can also contact the Trauma Recovery Center at UCSF.