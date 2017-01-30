Two In Critical Condition After Weekend Crimes, Six Robbed in SF Mission

A 44-year-old man was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a stabbing on Friday afternoon at the 16th and Mission BART Plaza. The physical altercation between the victim and the 37-year-old suspect began at 1:50 p.m. and escalated when the latter pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim.

The suspect then fled on foot, entering a Muni bus while the victim gave chase. According to police reports, the fight between the two men continued inside of the bus until Mission Station foot patrol officers intervened, taking the suspect into custody.

Man in Life-Threatening Condition After Assault

A 38-year-old man suffered life threatening injuries after being violently assaulted by a roughly 30-year-old man near 22nd and Mission streets on Saturday night. Police report that the victim was standing outside of a business at the intersection at about 11:15 p.m., when the suspect approached him and started an altercation with him.

The suspect proceeded to punch the victim, causing him to fall to fall to the ground. Impact with the ground reportedly caused life-threatening injuries. The suspect managed to flee in an unknown direction and police have not made an arrest. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital following the attack.

A String of Robberies, Some Violent

On Thursday, January 26, a 21-year-old man was robbed of his backpack, cellphone and wallet while walking near 18th and Dolores streets. The suspect, a man estimated to be between the ages of 25 and 30, approached the 21-year-old from behind and threatened that he was armed with a knife, according to a police report. Although the victim never saw the knife, he handed over his property to the suspect who then fled on foot. Police have not made an arrest.

At 7:20 p.m. on Friday, a 40-year-old man was robbed by a group of three knife-wielding assailants while walking on Julian Street near 16th Street. The men, estimated to be between the ages of 20 and 25, approached the victim and brandished a knife before demanding his backpack. After rummaging through the man’s property and stealing his wallet, credit cards, and some cash, the group fled on foot along 16th Street, police report. No arrests have been made.

Robbers took a 31-year-old man’s bike at 10 p.m. on Saturday. The victim had stopped to talk to a 25-year-old woman near 15th and Folsom streets. While in conversation with the woman, the victim was approached by two males, aged about 25 and 20. The woman and both men then threatened the victim before taking his bike. Police have not apprehended the three suspects.

At 3:15 a.m. on Sunday, a 27-year-old man was robbed by and unidentified man while walking with him along 25th and Florida streets. The two men were headed to the suspect’s house, according to police reports, but never arrived. Instead, the suspect attacked the victim, restraining him while taking his wallet. The suspect then fled northbound on Alabama Street, evading arrest.

A 23-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint near 21st and York streets on Sunday after being approached by two men between the ages of 23 and 27. The suspects, armed with a handgun, approached the victim and demanded that he hand over his backpack containing a laptop, a cell phone and his wallet. The victim complied, and the suspects fled the scene with his property, running southbound on York Street. No arrests have been made.

At 1:30 a.m. on Monday, a 26-year-old man was injured during an altercation in which another man, estimated to be around the same age as the victim, first asked for money. After the victim refused to hand over his cash, the suspect then pushed him and again demanded that the victim give him money. The victim complied, and the suspect managed to flee the scene, evading arrest.

Shots Fired

Police report that multiple rounds of shots were fired near 26th and Capp streets on Friday at a group of three unidentified victims, who were not injured in the attack. Police responded to the area around 9:20 p.m. and found spent casings, as well as several damaged vehicles. The shooter has not been identified, no one was injured, and police have not reported an arrest in the incident.

Crime is trauma and the county offers different services, which can be found here. Victims of violent crime can also contact the Trauma Recovery Center at UCSF.