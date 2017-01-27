Afternoon Stabbing at 16th and Mission Sends One to Hospital

A stabbing at 16th and Mission streets sent one man to the hospital Friday afternoon, police confirmed.

Officer Robert Rueca, a spokesperson for the department, said police received a call about a stabbing at 1:53 p.m. Friday. The victim, an adult male, was conscious and breathing and speaking with officers when he was transported to the hospital, Rueca said.

Officers at the crime scene took several witness statements about the incident, he said, but no suspect information was immediately available.

Crime is trauma and the county offers different services, which can be found here. Victims of violent crime can also contact the Trauma Recovery Center at UCSF.