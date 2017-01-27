Afternoon Stabbing at 16th and Mission Sends One to Hospital

By Posted

A stabbing at 16th and Mission streets sent one man to the hospital Friday afternoon, police confirmed.

Officer Robert Rueca, a spokesperson for the department, said police received a call about a stabbing at 1:53 p.m. Friday. The victim, an adult male, was conscious and breathing and speaking with officers when he was transported to the hospital, Rueca said.

Officers at the crime scene took several witness statements about the incident, he said, but no suspect information was immediately available.

Crime is trauma and the county offers different services, which can be found hereVictims of violent crime can also contact the Trauma Recovery Center at UCSF.

Filed under: Featured, Front Page, Mobile, Newsletter, Today's Mission, Trouble

Tagged: , , ,

You may also like:

Post a comment

We’ve changed our comments policy. Why? Anonymity breeds boorishness. At Mission Local, we know a lot of our readers personally and whether we agree with you or not on this or that issue, we have invariably found you to be decent, well-meaning, people. The kind of readers we like to have for neighbors. We know the thoughts and opinions of the majority of our readers are not accurately reflected in the sampling we see in our comments. We don’t know why people have a difficult time commenting in an open and respectful way on the internet, but we do feel the anonymity we have afforded only contributes to the problem. Moreover, it does nothing for building community, forging bridges. Therefore and forthwith: You can sign in through Facebook to comment or you can register on our site, but you must use your full name. All other comments will be zapped. If you use your full name and still insult or defame another reader, the author or anyone else, we’ll zap those too. We hope this encourages readers who have felt unwelcome in our comments section to contribute their insights.

Your email is never shared. Required fields are marked *

Connect with Facebook

*
*

Full name required to post. For full details, read our Policy