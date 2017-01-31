Photos: An SF Mission District Night
I spent 24 months in NYC. I stand facing south on Mission at 20th and I feel I am home again.
Photo by Daniel Mondragón
The Tarot Van on Valencia. Donations are accepted. Photo by Daniel Mondragón
These musicians on Valencia set the mood for hundreds of passerby’s.Photo by Daniel Mondragón
Locals have their fortune read in the Tarot Van on 16th & Valencia on a Friday night. Mr. Cha Dao pictured on the left. Photo by Daniel Mondragón
The food in the Mission is the best because it’s secret ingredient is Love.
Photo by Daniel Mondragón
It’s 11 p.m. but the night has just begun for this 14 bus and driver.Photo by Daniel Mondragón
Photo by Daniel Mondragón
El Farolito at 24th and Mission.Photo by Daniel Mondragón
I am stopped at Shotwell where “rapper” Dre gives me a hot 16 bars and asks me to photograph him. He is quite talented and represents “The Bay all Day!’ Photo by Daniel Mondragón
The best time to do laundry is Thursday night. Photo by Daniel Mondragón
I come across a man who lives nearby Chico produce on 24th. One shop’s trash is another man’s perfectly good papaya.Photo by Daniel Mondragón
Night Rider roars on his hog around York street while playing oldies music. I feel him in his element. Photo by Daniel Mondragon Photo by Daniel Mondragón
