On Eve of Trump Inaugural City College Students Join Day of Action

Photo by Lola M. ChavezPhoto by Lola M. Chavez
By Posted

City College students in the Mission District joined a nationwide day of action on Thursday making it clear that City College will welcome all students, regardless of their status.

Protesters were there “to let the Trump administration know that we are  going to defend the right to public education for everyone who comes through our doors,” said Tim Killikelly,one of the organizers. 

As students and teachers sang, “We Shall not be Moved,” others held high a banner making clear the support of teachers and their union.

Killikelly said that the college has already passed a December resolution supporting City College as a sanctuary campus. 

The school, he said, wanted  “to let everyone know they are welcome; don’t have fear when you come to city college.” 

Killikelly and supporters joined hands and circled around to the front of the CCSF Mission campus, where they again sang, “We Shall not be Moved.”

Daniel Eulloa, a student at CCSF, agreed and added that the Trump Administration was not making the best decisions.  “We are also a force and we can do something for immigrants and for all who are here without documents.”

