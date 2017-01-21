Mission Gears Up for Trump Inauguration Protests

The president-elect is being sworn in on Friday, January 20, and across the Bay Area protests are planned for the inauguration weekend. Here are some of the events happening in the Mission District and San Francisco.

Many Mission businesses are also donating portions of their proceeds on Friday or Saturday to Planned Parenthood, social justice groups like the ACLU, or immigrants rights organizations. These include El Rio, Dynamo Donut, The Wooden Nickel, Doc’s Clock, Arizmendi, The Willows, The Wooden Nickel, The Rite Spot, Mission Bowling Club, Uptown, The Homestead, Bender’s, The Make Out Room, the Latin American Club, and Mission Bar. Details on Hoodline.

Mission Cultural Center for Latino Arts, Friday 6-9:30 p.m.

The MCCLA is kicking off its 40th anniversary year with a new gallery opening of pieces reacting to the election of Donald Trump. “Exist and Resist” will showcase art pieces in different media — poetry, painting, photography, video, graphic design, and more — and “celebrate the identities of the people who were targeted by the Trump campaign.”

“We’re trying to create a coalition of all these so called minorities into a big majority and celebrating art and culture through resistance,” said Arturo Mendez, the events director at the MCCLA. “It’s gonna be a celebration more than a protest. We’re gonna celebrate us being together.”

The pieces do not necessarily focus on the election itself, Mendez said, and may instead reflect the culture of a particular group that has felt threatened as a result of the Trump campaign.

“I would say the thing that they all have in common is this idea of pride of being proud of who we are, what we are, and defending it,” he said. “We want to convey this idea that under the harshest conditions, people resist.”

The gallery will be on display until February 11. The event is free and open to the public, though the center will take donations at the door.

Friday, January 20, from 6 to 9:30 p.m. at the Mission Cultural Center for Latino Arts, 2686 Mission St. More information here.

Rally, SF General Hospital, 11:30 a.m.

As part of a day-long series of protests, SEIU 1021 members have organized a rally at General Hospital, specifically at 23rd Street and Potrero Avenue, to protest the inauguration of Donald Trump.

Other actions include a march downtown beginning at Justin Hermann Plaza at 9 a.m. that is scheduled to move to 555 California Street, partially owned by Trump, by 11:30 a.m.

The events are organized by an alliance of voter outreach and activist organizations called Bay Rising and Jobs with Justice, a group of progressive labor union and community groups.

Design As Protest, StoreFront Lab, Friday 2-5 p.m.

StoreFrontLab has put up an invitation to come by on Inauguration Day to make signs and mingle before joining the marches. #DesignAsProtest is a nationwide day of action organized by a group called Design Justice, focused on how design and visual messaging influence social movements. The poster-making is part of a series of events at StoreFrontLab “supporting our collective work as advocates for peace, justice and social accountability.”

The gathering is BYOB and organizers request that sign makers also bring posterboard and markers, though there will be extra.

Inauguration Protests, Civic Center, Friday 5-7 p.m.

A more full-throated protest march — in contrast to the Women’s March planned for Saturday — will take place Friday night. Organized by the ANSWER Coalition (Act Now to Stop War and End Racism), the march will start at the Civic Center Plaza at 5 p.m. and goes for two hours.

There is no march plan posted, but marches frequently go down Market Street to the Embarcadero.

Friday, January 20, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Civic Center Plaza. More information here and here.

El Rio, Friday 4 p.m. to Saturday 2 a.m.

El Rio is hosting a fundraiser for Planned Parenthood Friday evening called “Stand Up Fight Back.” All bar proceeds between 4 and 6 p.m. will be given to the women’s health organization.

The bar will also have a donation bucket for those who want to donate directly to the organization and will give a “portion of door proceeds” from 9 p.m. till closing time.

Two bands will be playing live music starting at 9 p.m. and will be joined by two DJs to close off the night.

The bar has taken a stand against the president-elect, according to its Facebook page: “We do not support the new administration. We can and will do better. We will love and protect each other.”

Friday, January 20, from 4 p.m. till 2 a.m. at El Rio, 3158 Mission St. More information here.

Mission Girls at the Women’s March, Saturday 2-8 p.m.

Mission Girls will be meeting in the Mission and walking over to the Civic Center Plaza for the Women’s March with a contingent. Susanna Rojas, the director of the non-profit program for girls, said the contingent was a chance for adults to march on behalf of young girls who may not be attending.

“This is our way for us as adults to show our solidarity with the kids,” she said. “Though we have young girls in our program, they’ve definitely been very outspoken and involved and listening to what’s happened in the political world.”

Girls in the program range from eight to 21 years old, so many of them are too young to attend or have parents who wouldn’t want them to, Rojas said. Instead, they’ve made signs that will be carried by organizers on Saturday — “Build love not walls” and “Stop abusing women” were written on some of the signs, along with crossed-out paintings of Trump.

“When he first was elected, we noticed a lot of our girls being very afraid, specifically about their families being deported, like maybe they were going to have to leave the country,” Rojas said. “We ask allies of ours and people who want to come and join us.”

Organizers are meeting at the Mission Girls building at 3007 24th St. at 2 p.m. The march starts at 3 p.m.

Women’s March, Civic Center, Saturday 3-8 p.m.

Not in the Mission District, but the big event this weekend will be the Women’s March the day after the inauguration, part of the nation-wide movement.

There will be a two-hour rally at the Civic Center Plaza — featuring speakers like Maria de Lourdes Reboyoso from Mujeres Unidas and Supervisor Jane Kim — followed by a 1.7 mile candlelight march down Market Street to the Justin Herman Plaza at the Embarcadero.

Organizers are expecting tens of thousands of attendees and are providing mobility trolleys for those who cannot walk, portable toilets, and American Sign Language interpreters. The march will disburse near 7:30 p.m.

Saturday 3 to 8 p.m. from the Civic Center Plaza to the Justin Herman Plaza at the Embarcadero. More information here and here.

Email us at info@missionlocal.com if you know of any other events that should be on this list.