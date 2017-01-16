After 20 Plus Years in SF, Ruby on 20th Will Close

Ruby at 3602 20th Street. Photo by Lydia ChávezRuby at 3602 20th Street. Photo by Lydia Chávez
By Posted

For 20 plus years, Laura James has lived in the building upstairs and run Ruby, her boutique gallery downstairs. Now, she’s calling it quits.

A rent hike was not the problem – although any increase was impossible to bear because revenues have dropped every year since 2010, said James.

But instead of blaming Ruby’s demise on the rent, she attributed it to  competition from Amazon and other on-line behemoths. “Our lobby is filled with meals in boxes, clothes in boxes, just filled with boxes,” said James. Everyone, she added, just calls in their purchases and has them delivered.

James said her best year was probably 2009 because the recession hit San Francisco later. But by 2010, she felt the slowdown and business has worsened every year. She said that while her new tech neighbors might have the money to frequent small boutiques, they have little time to shop during the week and appear to enjoy other activities on the weekends.

“They work so much,” she said of her tech neighbors. “tech is the new slavery.”

Regardless she had invited everyone to drop by on the 31st for cocktails and goodbyes.  Another Mission store – Campfire Gallery – closed its doors on Sunday.  And at the end of December, the Touch on Mission Street also closed. 

As for her future, James said she’s been testing out a bone broth business and she will be doing some traveling.

Laura James, the owner of Ruby on 20th Street,

Laura James, the owner of Ruby on 20th Street,

.

Filed under: Business, Featured, Front Page, Mobile, Newsletter, Today's Mission

Tagged: ,

You may also like:

3 Comments

  1. Lisa Moresco
    January 16, 2017 at 3:28 pm

    Such is the times, same story since I was a small business owner in Noe 15 years ago. A ridiculous dependence on Amazon now.

    btw, love the comments policy!

    Reply
  2. Chad Russo
    January 16, 2017 at 7:09 pm

    Very sad. Amazon means money sucked right out of the SF economy and deposited in faraway lands à la Uber/Lyft.

    Reply
  3. John
    January 16, 2017 at 8:01 pm

    We are losing our soul, and I don’t know how it will ever come back.

    Reply

Post a comment

We’ve changed our comments policy. Why? Anonymity breeds boorishness. At Mission Local, we know a lot of our readers personally and whether we agree with you or not on this or that issue, we have invariably found you to be decent, well-meaning, people. The kind of readers we like to have for neighbors. We know the thoughts and opinions of the majority of our readers are not accurately reflected in the sampling we see in our comments. We don’t know why people have a difficult time commenting in an open and respectful way on the internet, but we do feel the anonymity we have afforded only contributes to the problem. Moreover, it does nothing for building community, forging bridges. Therefore and forthwith: You can sign in through Facebook to comment or you can register on our site, but you must use your full name. All other comments will be zapped. If you use your full name and still insult or defame another reader, the author or anyone else, we’ll zap those too. We hope this encourages readers who have felt unwelcome in our comments section to contribute their insights.

Your email is never shared. Required fields are marked *

Connect with Facebook

*
*

Full name required to post. For full details, read our Policy