Payton Curry and Tyler Burke, visiting from Scottsdale for the weekend, relax in Dolores Park and await what's sure to be a special Pride celebration. Photo by Joe Rivano Barros.

Part of the multi-use field on the North side of Dolores Park will close on Monday, Dec. 19th until February 10th for maintenance.

The turf must undergo annual maintenance, a parks spokesperson wrote, in anticipation of heavy use in the spring and summer months.

The rest of the park will remain open during the winter months.