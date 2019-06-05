Meet the Mission's valedictorians and salutatorians

Mission High’s valedictorian and co-salutatorian have much more in common than their high-achieving test scores and grade point averages.

The two young women, Maria Sagum and Lillian Winston, who graduated on Tuesday, have been friends since middle school.

“Lillian is a really good person to have in your life,” said Sagum. “She’s a good listener and someone who is always going to be there for you.”

Winston shared a similar sentiment. “Maria is always excited about what I’m excited about,” she said. “Even if it’s not necessarily impacting her, she’s always happy for me and I appreciate that.”

And while both students declined to deliver speeches at their graduation, a message they would have emphasized is the welcoming community they have have helped to build over four years.

“Coming from our school, knowing that success means something different to everyone, [our classmates] should be proud of whatever they’re doing next year,” said Sagum. “They made it this far.”

Mission Local was unable to reach Aedra Li, co-salutatorian, for an interview, but we wish Li all the best in her future endeavors.