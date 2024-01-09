Reparations for African Americans are off the table in San Francisco — at least for the foreseeable future. Mayor London Breed made it clear last month she would no longer fund a reparations office, and the city’s reparations task force held its final meeting on Monday.
Breed’s move quashed hopes for the implementation of the committee’s 150-plus recommendations, defunding the office that would have instituted them.
“I want to apologize to the Black community that we don’t have more to announce tonight,” said committee member Gloria Berry, growing teary-eyed as the few dozen largely Black audience members at City Hall murmured in an attempt to reassure her.
But the reparations committee was not entirely defanged. The group’s final meeting focused on expressing support for a San Francisco satellite campus of a historically Black college or university, one of the committee’s formal recommendations presented by Sheryl Davis, the executive director of the San Francisco Human Rights Commission.
Plans for such a satellite campus were still in its initial phases, Davis said, adding that her office has begun conversations with Tuskegee University, the University of the District of Columbia and Howard University. “The committee is sunsetting, but the work continues.”
Davis and the Human Rights Commission are currently meeting with the City Attorney’s Office to explore the potential of a satellite HBCU campus in San Francisco, she told the committee on Monday. She said she hoped to begin speaking to supervisors in the coming months.
Technically, schools designated as historically Black colleges and universities must have been established before the Civil Rights Act of 1964, meaning San Francisco would have to partner with one of the existing 103 campuses in the country. Davis pointed to a recent announcement from UCLA about exploring such a partnership in Southern California, and said a similar program in San Francisco hosting HBCU students in the city for studies or internships is already partly underway.
At least 28 HBCU students would be hosted over the summer, she said.
In early December, as part of some $75 million in cuts, Breed announced that a planned reparations office would be eliminated entirely from the budget.
The office would have implemented recommendations from the African American Reparations Advisory Committee, which had its final meeting Monday, and was set to cost some $4 million to set up.
The reparations plan included potential one-time payments of up to $5 million to Black San Franciscans, alongside a slew of other programs that could have cost hundreds of millions of dollars, like forgiving student loans and new homeownership or rental opportunities. Staffing the office itself, however, would have cost just $4 million initially.
That $4 million was a rounding error in the city’s budget, about four times the city’s annual toilet paper spending. The cost was 0.0003 percent of the city’s total $14.5 billion budget, or 0.002 percent of the $2.3 billion under the mayor’s direct control.
Breed and the Board of Supervisors had already agreed to fund the office, but she had not promised to spend the money. She has said reparations should be handled by the federal government, not the city. The board voted unanimously in September to pass a resolution supporting the final reparations plan, now a 398-page report with no plan moving forward to implement its suggestions.
Breed, for her part, has pointed to the Dreamkeeper Initiative when asked about reparations. She created the program in 2021 with District 10 Supervisor Shamann Walton to funnel funds into the city’s Black communities. It has thus far disbursed some $107 million reappropriated from law enforcement budgets, financing nonprofits, youth programs, small businesses and entities including the Bayview Opera House.
Walton, in giving thanks to the committee members Monday, promised to “continue to push for full funding of the Office of Reparations,” and promised that “commitment at the Board of Supervisors” for the reparations plan is “still strong.”
“Your work has not been in vain,” he said, thanking members for braving “negative press, threats from the public, and racist rhetoric through the entire process” before handing out certificates of honor to each member and posing for a photograph with the committee.
In February, the Board of Supervisors will vote on Walton’s resolution formally apologizing on behalf of the city for past anti-Black harms, one of the overarching recommendations from the committee. Walton said he expected the resolution to pass with ease.
“This committee may be sunsetting, but the work of the Black community is now more imperative than ever before,” he said. “And we have to remain unified in this continued fight.”
The Board of Supervisors’ attempts to solve national issues like reparations or more recently international issues like the Israel – Hamas conflict are a complete and utter waste of time and distract from the many, many local issues they should be focused on.
“attempts to solve ” – noone there is interested in solving anything, it’s all self-indulgent theater and they know it
No more reparations office! Hurray! Who said there’s never any good news?
Now if you want to do some more journalism, why not see how many of the companies that got that $107 million from Dreamkeeper have connections to Walton and/or Breed?
How much money got slathered on the patronage operators to study reparations that the city never had any intention of paying? Instead, they’ll just throw Dreamkeeper money at the same patronage nonprofits.
If past is prologue, then SF will fund these agencies as (because) the circumstance of their claimed constituencies deteriorates.
Wow.
These comments.
And surely, more to follow.
San Francisco committed great sins against our black brethren.
In the same league as Mississippi – a place where some of our haughty self righteous citizens surely think we are quite above in our attitudes towards “justice”.
And now Black American citizens have been downgraded yet again to just a part of BIPOC along with all other aggrieved parties demanding recompense.
Chattel slavery may have ended in 1865 but the Compromise of 1877 put things back to the way they were before – just within another legal framework.
And – for the most part – it’s been that way ever since.
San Francisco, if it was truly progressive, would right its own wrongs.
A national debate on the subject is irrelevant.
I can’t see any harm to anyone if there were funded reparations from San Francisco.
The objects seem to be “where is mine?”
This was never happening and given the current financial climate of the city, that was even more of a guarantee. Breed previously would not commit to additional funding to the office on reparations. Thankfully she was right in this one. Walton up to his usual acting gig. He knew how this would end.
Another horse and pony show happening currently at city hall with the Israel cease-fire resolution. More distraction from focusing on solvable problems within the city.
Native Americans were not even considered as 3/5ths of a person, in reparation discussions.
There is historical fact natives were the first slaves in the Americas, as well as some the last slaves, long after the emancipation proclomation by President Lincoln, who at the same time, ordered the hanging of 29 Natives, in MN.
According to the Dreamkeeper Initiative Website the $107 million investment is not from law enforcement. It is from the following:
$38.13 million – OEWD
$21.62 million – MOHCD
$21.52 million – HRC
$18.18 million – DPH
$3.76 million – DCYF
$2.11 million – Arts Commission
$0.63 million – Early Childhood Education
$0.56 million – Fire Department
$0.45 million – Adult Probation
$0.19 million – Department of Human Resources
$0.10 million – Public Defenders
Continuing to perpetuate the Mayor’s lie that the Dreamkeeper Initiative is the divestment of law enforcement is not journalism. All I had to do was click the link you provided to find the actual department investments into the Dreamkeeper Initiative.
I am a strong proponent of the Dreamkeeper Initiative as I have seen and continue to see the impact that it is having on Black San Franciscans. It is also important that the public be properly informed about how it is financed.
Hi,
That is what the Dreamkeeper Initiative is funding, not where its funding comes from.
Best, Joe
It is nevertheless inaccurate to say the money was reappropriated from law enforcement budgets. That was a summer 2020 talking point that never came to be.
All that for nothing. I highly doubt that Breed had no intention of ever letting any of this go forward beyond committee. A lot of lip service and no teeth. Didn’t even get a “we’re sorry”.
If reparations had ever gone to the voters, it would have lost by a humiliating margin. Better to kill it off now.
