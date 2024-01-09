Reparations for African Americans are off the table in San Francisco — at least for the foreseeable future. Mayor London Breed made it clear last month she would no longer fund a reparations office, and the city’s reparations task force held its final meeting on Monday.

Breed’s move quashed hopes for the implementation of the committee’s 150-plus recommendations, defunding the office that would have instituted them.

“I want to apologize to the Black community that we don’t have more to announce tonight,” said committee member Gloria Berry, growing teary-eyed as the few dozen largely Black audience members at City Hall murmured in an attempt to reassure her.

But the reparations committee was not entirely defanged. The group’s final meeting focused on expressing support for a San Francisco satellite campus of a historically Black college or university, one of the committee’s formal recommendations presented by Sheryl Davis, the executive director of the San Francisco Human Rights Commission.

Plans for such a satellite campus were still in its initial phases, Davis said, adding that her office has begun conversations with Tuskegee University, the University of the District of Columbia and Howard University. “The committee is sunsetting, but the work continues.”

San Francisco HBCU satellite

Davis and the Human Rights Commission are currently meeting with the City Attorney’s Office to explore the potential of a satellite HBCU campus in San Francisco, she told the committee on Monday. She said she hoped to begin speaking to supervisors in the coming months.

Technically, schools designated as historically Black colleges and universities must have been established before the Civil Rights Act of 1964, meaning San Francisco would have to partner with one of the existing 103 campuses in the country. Davis pointed to a recent announcement from UCLA about exploring such a partnership in Southern California, and said a similar program in San Francisco hosting HBCU students in the city for studies or internships is already partly underway.

At least 28 HBCU students would be hosted over the summer, she said.

Breed cuts reparations office

In early December, as part of some $75 million in cuts, Breed announced that a planned reparations office would be eliminated entirely from the budget.

The office would have implemented recommendations from the African American Reparations Advisory Committee, which had its final meeting Monday, and was set to cost some $4 million to set up.

The reparations plan included potential one-time payments of up to $5 million to Black San Franciscans, alongside a slew of other programs that could have cost hundreds of millions of dollars, like forgiving student loans and new homeownership or rental opportunities. Staffing the office itself, however, would have cost just $4 million initially.

That $4 million was a rounding error in the city’s budget, about four times the city’s annual toilet paper spending. The cost was 0.0003 percent of the city’s total $14.5 billion budget, or 0.002 percent of the $2.3 billion under the mayor’s direct control.

Breed and the Board of Supervisors had already agreed to fund the office, but she had not promised to spend the money. She has said reparations should be handled by the federal government, not the city. The board voted unanimously in September to pass a resolution supporting the final reparations plan, now a 398-page report with no plan moving forward to implement its suggestions.

Breed, for her part, has pointed to the Dreamkeeper Initiative when asked about reparations. She created the program in 2021 with District 10 Supervisor Shamann Walton to funnel funds into the city’s Black communities. It has thus far disbursed some $107 million reappropriated from law enforcement budgets, financing nonprofits, youth programs, small businesses and entities including the Bayview Opera House.

‘Your work has not been in vain’

Walton, in giving thanks to the committee members Monday, promised to “continue to push for full funding of the Office of Reparations,” and promised that “commitment at the Board of Supervisors” for the reparations plan is “still strong.”

“Your work has not been in vain,” he said, thanking members for braving “negative press, threats from the public, and racist rhetoric through the entire process” before handing out certificates of honor to each member and posing for a photograph with the committee.

In February, the Board of Supervisors will vote on Walton’s resolution formally apologizing on behalf of the city for past anti-Black harms, one of the overarching recommendations from the committee. Walton said he expected the resolution to pass with ease.

“This committee may be sunsetting, but the work of the Black community is now more imperative than ever before,” he said. “And we have to remain unified in this continued fight.”